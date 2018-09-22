Afan Industrial offers the finest aftermarket spare parts and turbochargers in Shanghai

Shanghai, China, September 22, 2018: Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd is a leading provider of turbocharger & accessories for various models of vehicles in China. The company has been providing an extensive line of products such as turbocharger, shaft, cartridge, thrust bearing, compressor wheel, housing and other items. Over the years, Afan has developed an excellent track record of offering some of the finest Audi turbo products in China. The company has successfully developed high end turbochargers for more than 500 models and cartridges as well as spare parts which can work with more than thousand different models of OEM and international aftermarket company in China.

The Borg Warner items and other products developed by Afan have been time and again proven to deliver the best results. The products offered by Afan are used mainly for trucks, agricultural vehicles, passenger cars, marine engines and off way trucks. Some of the brands they service include Komatsu, Cummins, Caterpillar, Volvo, Benz, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Hyundai, Perkins, Hino and Nissan. This makes Afan the best dealer of Borg Warner turbo products.

About Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd:

Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd is one of trusted sources in China for getting high end turbocharger counterparts and accessories. All of the aftermarket products offered by Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd are regarded to be of high quality.

To know more about Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd, visit http://www.afanauto.com/.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Shanghai Afan Industrial Co., Ltd

Address: No. 2039 Longhao Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, China

Phone: +86 21 67968098

Email: sales@afanauto.com

###