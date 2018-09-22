Clinical Nutrition Market Report 2018 – Ajinomto Co. Inc., Abbott nutrition Inc., Perrigo Company Plc

Clinical Nutrition Market Overview:

Global Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to reach $68.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Clinical nutrition is part of health care that provides treatment of medical illnesses produced due to inappropriate diet or caused due to the body failure to absorb nutrients presented in a normal diet. These clinical nutrition products comprise clinical foods & various dietary supplements which are mainly used in treatment of eating or nutritional disorders, metabolic disorders, and other conditions. These products are considered mainly as pharmaceuticals which are delivered over parenteral and feeding. Increasing geriatric population with loss of appetite, weak digestive systems, and chronic diseases mainly drives the clinical nutrition market.

Growing population of baby boomers, high birth rate & increasing number of premature births, growing number of sufferers of receiving malnutrition treatment, and increasing incidences of lifestyle related diseases are the factors driving the growth of the clinical nutrition market. Though, strict rules and lack of responsiveness about clinical nutrition may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of clinical nutrition might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented into product, and geography. The clinical nutrition market is segmented by product as infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Further the market is segmented by infant nutrition as milk-based, soy-based, organic, probiotic/prebiotic, and other infant nutrition. Moreover, the market by enteral nutrition is segmented as standard, and chronically ill.

Based on geography, global clinical nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Ajinomto Co. Inc., Abbott nutrition Inc., Perrigo Company Plc., Danone Baby and Medical Nutrition BV, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Hero Nutritional Inc., Nestle SA, and Pfizer Inc., among others.

