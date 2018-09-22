Farzi Café Hyderabad got Farzified with 5 awards at India Nightlife Convention & Awards

Farzi café Hyderabad received the prestigious Awards at a glittering ceremony of the 3rd edition of India Nightlife Convention & Awards. Farzi café received awards under 5 categories – Best Lounge, Best Resto-Bar, Best Open Air Bar, Best Cafe Bar, and Best Debut Bar for the city. The awards were received by Mr. Aman Chainani, Partner, Farzi café Hyderabad in the presence of prominent guests. The awards are a reiteration of Farzi café’s focus on providing the best hospitality & entertainment in the city.

India Nightlife Convention & Awards is the only platform in the country that honours the best in the industry. INCA is the first ever platform specifically designed to experience, celebrate and recognize the providers of the nightlife entertainment in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aman Chainani, Partner, Farzi café Hyderabad said, “We are delighted and honoured to receive the prestigious India Nightlife Convention & Awards under 5 categories. The Modern Indian Bistro Farzi Cafe, which officially opened its doors 9 months ago in Hyderabad, has successfully set new standards of hospitality and raised the level of F&B offering in the city. We have a fantastic team here and we share a common goal of creating the best experience for our guest’s. I would like to thank our restaurant staff and guest’s in having faith in us and helping us to win these awards”.