Alimentary Tract and Metabolism Market Greater Revenue Share by 2024

Alimentary tract, also called as alimentary canal,digestive tract/tube, gastrointestinal tract is a hollow passageway of;mucous membrane and muscles that function in digestion. The alimentary canal consists of the mouth,esophagus stomach, small intestine,large intestine, and anus.Metabolism is a biochemical reaction and physical procedure that encompasses maintenance of various functions, such as breathing, blood circulation, muscles movement, digestion of food and nutrients, waste elimination, body temperature control, and proper functioning of brain and nerves of the organism. Metabolism is a pathway that starts with a series of biochemical reactions with a specific molecule and ends with a product with the help of specific enzyme. It is categorized into two processes, i.e. catabolism and anabolism. Catabolism involves breaking down of molecules into simpler energy yielding forms while anabolism involves synthesis of compounds or elements needed by the cell for proper functions.

The disorders related to alimentary tract and metabolism are of very common occurrence and hold high medical significance along with cardiovascular and infectious diseases. The alimentary tract disorders are associated with the impairment of gastrointestinal functions of the system. Improper functioning of gastrointestinal tract can lead to a variety of disorders including irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux diseases, peptic ulcers, constipation, hemorrhoids, colitis, etc. The major causes of these ailments vary and could include genetic abnormalities, the side effects of certain toxins and drugs, infections, cancer, and others. These disorders not only hamper the natural digestive system of the body but also have significant effects on the body metabolism. Some of the most popular brands available in the market for alimentary tract and metabolism are Nexium, Aciphex, Tysabri, and Humira. Growing prevalence of digestive disorders will enhance the growth of alimentary tract and metabolism market. In addition, growing stress, unhealthy dietary lifestyles and increasing geriatric population drives the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by key players to develop new drugs will further determine the market growth.

On the basis of products, the alimentary tract and metabolism market can be divided into a variety of products used to manage various alimentary tract conditions that includes stomatological preparations, functional gastrointestinal disorders, antacids, antinauseants, laxatives, antidiarrheals, intestinal antiinflammatory/antiinfective agents, antiobesity preparations, vitamins, mineral supplements, tonics, anabolic agents for systemic use, other alimentary tract and metabolism products. Increasing incidences of lifestyle related disorders is one of the major driver for alimentary tract and metabolism market globally.

Geographically, the alimentary tract and metabolism market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2015, North America dominated the market due to large pool of patients of gastrointestinal disorders in the region. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, more than 60 million Americans suffer from one or the other type of digestive diseases annually. Moreover, the rising incidences of colorectal cancer in the United States also support the market growth. The diet has reduced the intake of various healthy foods that increases the incidence of digestive tract problems. Additionally, new and advanced products launches by key players coupled with growing uptake of these drugs by customers further drive the market growth. Developing nations in Asia Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing patient pool, increased public awareness and increasing affordability are the major drivers for the market growth in these geographies.

Key players having presence in the alimentary tract and metabolism market include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Sanofi-Aventis, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

