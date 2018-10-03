Digital Holography Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023

Market Scenario:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region and increasing usage of holographic technologies in the retail and healthcare sector. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of consumer electronics & automotive industries.

The global Digital Holographic Market can be bifurcated as component, application, end-users and region. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented as hardware and software. Out of these, software segment accounted for the largest market share since digital holographic helps to find the relevant insights and increased need and demand in medical imaging. However, hardware segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Digital holography has grown at a reasonably rapid pace owing to increase in the demand for new and cutting-edge technologies. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the electronics and semiconductors sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The digital holography industry globally is anticipated to touch USD 7.5 billion approximately by the end of the forecast period while growing with a 37 per cent CAGR by the year 2023.

Increased demand for 3D technologies is likely to be one of the key factors which will be driving demand for the digital holography market. The adaptability of this technology in various domains has increased the development potential of the market. The application of digital holographs in the retail sector are one of the key domains that are increasing the demand for this market.

Key players:

The noteworthy companies in the digital holography industry comprise of Eon Reality, Inc. (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), Lyncee Tec SA (Switzerland), Jasper Display Corporation (Taiwan), LEIA Inc. (U.S.) and Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA (Belgium).

Industry Segments:

The digital holographic industry around the world can be divided into application, component, end-users and region. By component, the industry includes software and hardware. On the basis of component, the software segment is responsible for the main market portion as digital holography extensively helps to gain the applicable insights and can effectively meet the amplified demand in medical imaging. However, hardware segment is expected to grow at a respectable pace in the forecast period. On the basis of application, the segment includes microscopy, holographic television, holographic display, holographic tele presence and others. The end user category comprises of automobile, medical, consumer, datacenter, aerospace, defense, commercial and others. The region wise division of the market includes Asia-Pacific, North-America, Europe and RoW.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Though, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop over the forecast period significantly. The cause of the growth is credited to existence of a huge number of producers and the growing development of consumer electronics & automotive industries.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The trend for diversification in the industry has enabled the competitors to access the profitable circumstances accessible in this market are being applied by candidates who are trying to increase their market coverage by focused development which can encourage the expansion of this business sector. The merchandise are also being diversified to large extent to keep up with the robust pace of technological discoveries. The companies are trying to create and capture economic value together in an appropriate manner. This has raised the possibilities for the approaching growth period significantly. This consequence has further proven to be fruitful for companies so they can fix target that can uphold their commercial enterprise’s liquidity to take the most active decisions in terms of strategy execution and designing.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 A functional prototype heads-up display using holographic optical elements, achieving an eye box substantially larger than what is currently being used has been created by researchers from the University of Arizona. The heads-up displays which are transparent often used in cars and airplanes to provide information, such as driving directions or critical flight data on the windshield. They are typically equipped with a small eye box, so that the information that is displayed either partially or wholly disappears if the users move their gaze excessively. The innovative approach can also be utilized to grow the size of a displayed area. The laser light interactions can also be used to construct optical elements like filters and lenses in light-sensitive materials. The holographic elements are smaller than conventional optical components and can also be conveniently mass produced.

