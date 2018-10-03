Global Content Delivery Network Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

“Increasing use of internet services is driving the growth of content delivery network market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global content delivery network market is expected to grow at a rate of 31% during forecast period 2018-2023. The global content delivery network market has witnessed a significant growth due to increases use of internet services and rising trend of smartphones and social media. The global content delivery network market is segmented on the basis of solutions, service provider, verticals and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“The Internet has taken over the world in a storm, and is influencing both the personal private life of the people. Organization are now focusing more on digital platforms and how they can effectively utilize the wide spread network of internet to provide services. Content delivery network is also one of the major components of internet services. Increasing penetration of the internet services are estimated to augment the growth of the market. According to the world bank, in the year 2014, 39.7% of the population were using internet globally that has increased to 45.7% in the year 2016. Increasing smart phone market and technological advancement such as development of 4G and 5G networks are further fueling the growth of the market.”

The global content delivery network market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global market. North America is also one of the early adopters of the content delivery network services owing to the presence of many major market players such as Google Inc., Highwinds Network group Inc., Cloudflare Inc. and others. Europe is also showing growth in content delivery network market owing to increasing ownership and usage of smartphone and rising social media.

