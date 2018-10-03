Global Military Protection Glasses Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Military Protection Glasses Market Report Information by Type (Laser Safety, Bulletproof, Fire Resistant, Ballistic Protection), Material (Glass Fiber, Sapphire, Quartz, Polycarbonate), Platforms (Armored Vehicle, Tank, Others)— Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

The military protection glasses market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the militarization of law enforcement agencies in different countries and increasing applications of glasses in the military. With innovation in defense technology, there has been increasing usage of protection glass in military base, combat operations, and transportation of personnel, mine detection, bomb disposal, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and tactical tanks. It is estimated that by the end of the forecast period, military protection glass sales will rise significantly. Military glass is precisely engineered for high performance and demanding conditions. The efficiency of military protection glass is expected to improve as more research and development is carried out in this sector.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6341

The increasing use of protection glasses in military applications and increasing defense expenses is expected to propel the market growth. However, the high investment required for manufacturing and R&D of military protection glasses are restricting their use.

Rapid technological advancements, enhancing personal protection, will result in the rising need for protection glasses. Thus, a greater degree of expertise and knowledge is required to manufacture military protection glasses. However, the scarcity of manufacturing facilities is a serious restraint for the growth of the military protection glasses market.

By type, the market has been segmented into laser safety, bulletproof, fire resistant, ballistic protection, and others. The market for ballistic protection is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. However, ballistic protection glasses are expensive to design, replace, and manufacture.

By material, the market has been segmented into glass fiber, sapphire, quartz, polycarbonate, and others. The polycarbonate segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Polycarbonate material is a good insulator and shatter-proof and has excellent properties of heat resistance and UV resistance.

By platform, the market has been segmented into armored vehicle, tank, soldier based, aircraft, and others. The armored vehicle segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in asymmetric warfare. The factors such as increasing military expenditures by major economies, and increasing investments by governments for the modernization of military as well as law enforcement forces are propel the market growth.

The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest customer of protection glasses and an increase in demand for armor in military applications are the major reasons for the high growth of this market. The increase procurement of armored vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The military protection glasses market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the military protection glasses market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Sully (France), Morgan Advanced Materials plc. (U.K), Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), DuPont (U.S.), Schott AG (Germany), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands).

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-protection-glasses-market-6341