Lin and Jirsa Announces the Romantic Oceanside Photoshoot Giveaway

Orange County, CA – October 3, 2018 – LIN AND JIRSA, headquartered in Tustin, Southern California, is a foremost wedding and couple photography company primarily serving Los Angeles and Orange County. They’re renowned for uniquely capturing over 4 million special moments, being featured in over 150 publications, and receiving over 150 5-star reviews. Today, LIN AND JIRSA announced it is launching a romantic oceanside photoshoot giveaway.

Lin and Jirsa is awarding the grand prize couple winner a package consisting of a 3-hour oceanside idyllic photoshoot conducted by a highly skilled associate photographer. The winner will receive a set of 30 to 50 full-resolution, post-produced images. The pack also includes a two-night stay as well as $250 Resort Credit for dining or spa experiences at the charming Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach. For the shoot, the lucky pair will additionally receive a floral crown & bouquet by Square Root Designs, hair styling, makeup, & henna by Henna Dil Se, female attire by Mon Amie Bridal Salon, male attire by Friar Tux along with coordination by Wedding Store 24/Planning Elegance.

To enter, contestants only need to follow all the participating vendors on Instagram and subscribe to the Lin and Jirsa newsletter. For bonus entries, participants can refer their friends. Winners will be selected at random on November 15, 2018, and announced at the Wedding Store 24’s 12th Wedding Show for the Modern Bride taking place at the Beverly Hilton, on November 18th, 2018. Attendance is not required to win the prize. For more information or to enter, visit https://www.linandjirsablog.com/romantic-oceanside-photoshoot-giveaway/.

The Lin and Jirsa romantic oceanside photoshoot giveaway is going on now and runs through November 15, 2018. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Each contestant must be 18 years of age or older and have the ability to travel to Southern California for the event. Complete rules and information can be found at https://www.linandjirsablog.com/romantic-oceanside-photoshoot-giveaway/.

About LIN AND JIRSA

LIN AND JIRSA backs its work by an in-depth technical and artistic expertise. The company’s time-tested couple and wedding photography style is inspired by wedding photojournalism and influenced by fine-art and fashion photography. The team at LIN AND JIRSA is not only priding itself being photographers but rather artists who create meaningful and unique imagery.