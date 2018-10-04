2018 Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Trend, Forecast Globally by Top Key Manufacturers, Countries and Type

The single-cell analysis market is expected to reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.67 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.5%.

According to the new market research report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Cell Type (Human and Animal), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, and Mass Spectrometry), Application (Cancer, Neurology, NIPD, IVF, and CTCs), End User — Global Forecasts to 2022” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Consumables estimated to dominate the market in 2017

Based on the type of products, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to dominate this market, primarily due to requirement of frequent and repeat purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment.

Flow cytometry to have the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of technique, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques (including single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization, micromanipulation, and automated capillary electrophoresis). In 2017, flow cytometry is expected to dominate the market. Wide usage of flow cytometry in single-cell analysis applications is expected to boost the demand for single-cell analysis techniques.

North America to dominate the market followed by Europe

On the basis of the region, the single-cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as increasing collaborations among prominent players, technological advancements, and expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Factors such as increasing incidence of diseases, government support for various research activities, and growing focus on stem cell research and regenerative medicine are expected to fuel the market growth in the European region.

The single-cell analysis market is highly competitive with the presence of major players. Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Abcam Plc (U.S.), NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LumaCyte (U.S.), PluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG (Germany), Sysmex Partec (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), 10x Genomics (U.S.), WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker (U.S.), and Fluxion Biosciences (U.S.) are companies operating in the single-cell analysis market.

