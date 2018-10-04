Data Control Technitic to Boost LiDAR Adoption in Non-Auto Sectors

Data Control Technitic to commit to increasing its presence in non-automotive sectors including construction and security.

Hong Kong-based LiDAR pioneer, Data Control Technitic says it is preparing to increase penetration and presence of its LiDAR products in sectors that are not associated with the automotive sector as part of an effort to diversify its focus.

The company says that while it remains “fully committed” to the automotive sector, it feels that there are industries and sectors that many LiDAR innovators are neglecting. In business sectors such as construction, aerospace and security, Data Control Technitic says there is a considerable demand for 3D imaging technology that it feels ideally placed to tap.

“There’s little arguing with the fact that the automotive sector is probably the most visible source of demand for LiDAR innovation at this current time and that’s fully understandable considering the scale of investment some motor manufacturers have made in self and assisted driving technology. We don’t expect that to abate any time soon but it’s worth remembering that this technology can be extremely useful in terms of security and construction as well as aerospace,” explained the Data Control Technitic Chief Technology Officer.

He said that the testing the company placed its cameras and processing units under would stand them in good stead in challenging environments where extreme temperatures and limited visibility could overwhelm lesser products.

“We’ve invested heavily in these innovations and there is an entire body of demand for it in the marketplace,” said the Data Control Technitic Chief Technology Officer. “We owe it to our backers, stakeholders and our dedicated personnel to explore it,” he concluded.

https://www.datacontroltechnitic.com/

A PR BY 1888 press release