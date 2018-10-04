Heat Exchangers Market 2025: In-Depth Analysis by Key Benefits, Capacity and Outlook

4th October, 2018- Heat Exchangers Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Heat exchanger is a device that is used as transference for thermal energy between two or multiple fluids or simply between two elements at different temperatures and in thermal contact. In heat exchangers, there is usually no external heat. There can be many ways a heat exchanger can be put to use. One of the typical uses of heat exchangers includes cooling of a fluid stream whereas in other applications the primary objective may be to crystallize, concentrate, distill or control a process fluid.

Top Key Manufacturers of Heat Exchangers market are :-

ALFA LAVAL CORPORATE AB

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

GEA LUFTKuHLER GMBH.

HISAKA WORKS, LTD.

SPX CORPORATION

CUMMINS, INC.

Other

Heat Exchangers Market by Product Type:

Air Cooled

Plate and Frame

Shell and Tube

Others

Heat Exchangers Market by Applications:

HVAC

Chemicals

Power Generation

Others

Geographical Analysis of Heat Exchangers Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In many heat exchangers, fluids are segregated using a heat transfer surface and never mix or leak. Such exchangers are mainly referred to as recuperator’s or direct transfer type. Further, heat exchangers comprise heat transfer elements such as matrix for heat transfer surface, fluid distribution elements, nozzles or pipes, manifolds, tanks and inlets.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of heat exchangers industry includes stringent environmental regulations, growth in HVACR deployments and technological advancements. However, the saturated market growth in Europe and North America is likely to impact the overall global business of heat exchangers market.

Based on segmentation by type, the heat exchangers market is segmented into shell & tube, plate & frame and air cooled. Shell & tube segment accounts for major share in the forthcoming period owing to extensive use in chemical and petrochemical industries. Based on segmentation by application, the heat exchangers industry includes chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, HVACR, power generation, paper & pulp. Chemical is the largest segment accounting for major share.

Geographically, heat exchangers market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Europe market witnesses a moderate CAGR growth owing to its market size and minimal economic activities. North America is also expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period owing to high demand for heat exchangers as a replacement. The key players in the heat exchangers market include Alfa Laval AB, Kelvion Holdings Gmbh, Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation, Xylem Inc., API Heat Transfer Inc., Gunter AG & Co. KG, and Hamon&Cie International SA.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Regulatory Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Service Type Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Equipment Type Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Service Contract Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Service Provider Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By End-User Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Heat Exchangers Companies Company Profiles Of The Heat Exchangers Industry

