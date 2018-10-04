Lingerie Market By Product (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Store Fronts), Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2024

BrandEssence Market Research has published a new report titled “Lingerie Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Product (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Store Fronts) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for Lingerie market during the forecast period 2018-2024
Introduction to Lingerie Industry:
Lingerie is a women’s clothing specifically include undergarments. Generally, material used for making lingerie’s are lightweight, stretchy, smooth for instance, silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon. Wearing a stylist and different shape lingerie is becoming a new fashion trend now days. There are different types of clothing comes under lingerie such as bra, panties, Shape Wear, sleepwear’s among others.
Request Free Sample copy of Lingerie Industry Report @
Browse the full “Lingerie Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Product (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Store Fronts) Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024” report at
https://www.brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/global-lingerie-market-2018-2024/
This report segment of global Lingerie market as follows:
Global Lingerie Market by Product,
- Bra
- knickers & Panties
- Lounge Wear
- Shape Wear
- Others
Global Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel,
- Online Stores
- Store Fronts
Global Lingerie Market by Region
- North America
- S.
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest Of MEA
This global Lingerie market report covers top players like,
- Jockey International Inc.
- Hanes
- Groupe Chantelle
- LVMH
- L Brands Inc.
- MAS Holdings Limited
- Ann Summers
- Marks and Spencer
- PV H Corporation
- LISE CHARMEL
- Maison Lejaby
- Wolf Lingerie
- Others
Couldn’t Find Relevant Research then Click Here @ https://www.brandessenceresearch.com/build-report/