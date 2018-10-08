Charcoal Barbecue Market Growth with Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by | 2025

Charcoal barbecue is a cooking apparatus mostly used in outdoor set ups. There are various forms of barbecues available in the market such as charcoal barbecue and gas barbecue. A charcoal barbecue is usually portable and can be utilized while camping or on picnics. Charcoal barbecues are employed extensively in the hospitality industry, recently. It is also used in households.

Charcoal barbecues are preferred over gas barbecues, as they are comparatively less expensive and easy to use. A gas barbecue requires electric supply and additional smoke to add the necessary taste to food items. On the other hand, charcoal barbecues can be set up and utilized with comparatively minimal efforts. However, charcoal barbecues take some time to set up. The coal used turns from black to red hot, and then the desired food can be prepared. Charcoal barbecues are available in different shapes such as round, square or rectangular. Certain barbecues have lids, whereas others do not have. Charcoal barbecues can be classified into two groups, viz. pellet grill and brazier grill.

Charcoal Barbecue Market: Trends

Recently, the standard of living has improved as compared to the recent past. The population in developed as well as developing countries is able to spend more on commodities, which are known to make their lives easier, charcoal barbecue being one among those requirements. Food prepared in a charcoal barbecue has an authentic smoky flavor and taste, which is unmatched.

Compared to gas barbecues, charcoal barbecues are less expensive and work better with meats. The smoked flavor of the food on being cooked on a charcoal barbecue is a major reason for its increased usage. Different types of charcoal are used in order to obtain the desired taste.

Charcoal grills can be employed for both commercial as well as domestic purposes. Commercial charcoal barbecues are larger than the domestic ones and large quantities of food can be cooked accordingly. Commercial charcoal barbecues can either be stationary or portable. Demand for portable charcoal barbecues is comparatively high, since they can be easily carried and set up at any remote location.

There have been various developments in the hospitality sector, which are estimated to boost the market and demand for charcoal barbecues in the near future. However, concerns related to the usage of charcoal from natural resources as well as the ill-effects associated with it are expected to restrain the charcoal barbecue market.

Various improvisations are being devised by manufacturers of charcoal barbecues. Innovative developments in the setup can prove to be an important opportunity for the market players to improve their position and market share in the near future.

Charcoal Barbecue Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America witnessed substantial expansion of the charcoal barbecue market due to increase in the spending capacity of the population in Canada and the U.S. The charcoal barbecue market is well-developed in Middle East & Africa primarily due to the prevalence of the hospitality sector in the region, which has fuelled considerable demand for charcoal barbecues in the region.

The usage of charcoal barbecues is anticipated to rise in Asia Pacific as well as Europe. The charcoal barbecue market is estimated to expand due to the changing trends in lifestyle and the preference for better commodity products in countries such as China, Japan, France, Spain, etc. The charcoal barbecue market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a low pace due to reduced awareness regarding the usage of charcoal barbecue.

