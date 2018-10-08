Global Anti-Aging Market Size, Growth, Share and Analysis Reports 2025

Global anti-aging market is projected to grow with a CAGR over 8%, given the fact that there is a growth in the aging population, advancement of technology, growing awareness among the people from every part of the globe & increase in the disposable income as well. Moreover, the increasing volume of anti-aging process is expected to have a high impact on the global market. The growing aging population is more susceptible towards getting wrinkles and scars, which increases the demand for anti-aging products and treatments.

Study period in terms of years:

Historical year: 2014-2016

Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018-2025

Growth Drivers

The global anti-aging market is driven by factors, such as increase in volume of anti-aging procedures, growing aging population, rise in anti-aging awareness campaigns, technological advancements, and increase in disposable income. Increasing life expectancy and fall in birth rate are the major causes of aging population. The aging population develops wrinkles due to lack of nutrients in the body, exposure to UV light, smoking, dehydration, medications and other genetic factors. Furthermore, since there is increase in disposable income, people tend to search for anti-aging treatment options.

Key Stakeholders/Participants

• Anti-aging product and device manufacturing companies

• Suppliers and distributors of anti-aging products and devices

• Hospitals, surgical centres, cosmetic clinics, retailers and consumers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies and municipal corporations

Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BEA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) and various journals. These data sources were used to gather industry related information to develop an understanding of anti-aging. Data sources used for primary research included, but were not limited to, distributors, manufacturers, physicians, surgeons, store managers and suppliers. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Research Summary

The growing popularity of anti-aging products and treatments is the combined result of consumer awareness coupled with increase in disposable income. Moreover, the growing aging population due to higher life expectancy and increased awareness for birth control demands for a healthy and younger aging population. The increase in conferences and seminars is expected to have medium impact on the global market, since it is expected to create awareness about various anti-aging treatments.

• Anti-wrinkle products segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the global anti-aging market; contributing over 62.7% share in 2018 and is further expected to reach over 63.9% by 2025. The growth of anti-wrinkle products can be attributed to growing concern towards appearances and awareness among women about anti-wrinkle products

• Based on type of devices, radiofrequency is expected to lead the anti-aging market, with a CAGR over 51.7% by 2025. Factors such as increase in aging population and increasing prevalence of skin photo aging are major driving force of the market

• Based on demography, generation X is expected to lead the anti-aging market in accounting over 59.8% share in 2018, which is expected to reach over 69.4% by 2025. Factors such as increasing awareness about anti-aging treatments in treating aging spots and wrinkles are driving the market growth

• The report also gives a detailed description of which segment of anti-aging market are doing well in terms of market analysis of different regions around the globe- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World

Competitive Dynamics

The research states that the global anti-aging market is highly competitive, with players developing new technologies and providing the customers a plate full of options to choose from. Some of the key players in the global anti-aging product market are L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble (in terms of offering a number of products), and other brands offering anti-aging products are Helena Rubinstein, Vichy, and SkinCeuticals. The key players manufacturing the anti-aging devices include Nu Skin Enterprises, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure, Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Scope and Methodology

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Introduction

Chapter Four: Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Product

Chapter Five: Global Anti-Aging Market, by Type of Device

Chapter Six: Global Anti-Aging Market, by Treatment

Chapter Seven: Global Anti-Aging Market, by Demography

Chapter Eight: Global Anti-Aging Market, by Geography

Chapter Nine: Competitive Analysis

Know more…

