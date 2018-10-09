2018 Global Industrial Communication Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape

Industrial Communication Market Provides a Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications and Manufacturing Technology.

Industrial communication protocols such as Ethernet are widely used in office networks for data transfers. In the recent times, communication protocols are used in factory floors to meet communication needs of industrial applications. The industrial plant’s environment is harsh with extreme temperature conditions, humidity, and vibration. Industrial-based devices are designed to be rugged to withstand such extreme conditions and function effectively.

Among all the communication protocols, the market for wireless communication is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The number of wireless connections in industrial applications has increased considerably over the past few years as a result of improved network coverage, quality of transmission, and bandwidth capacity. Advancements in wireless communication technologies especially in WHART, cellular, and WLAN technologies are helping various companies to remotely monitor their assets from anywhere in the world.

APAC held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. In APAC, the huge demand for consumer electronics and automobiles from countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and among others is driving the industrial communication market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Industrial Communication will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Communication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Industrial Communication Market Segmentation by product type:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Industrial Communication Market Segmentation by application:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power Generation

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advantech

Beckhoff Automation

Cisco Systems

Emerson Electric

Endress+Hauser

General Electric

Infineon Technologies

National Instruments

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Communication consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Communication manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Communication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Communication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Industrial Communication by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Communication Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

