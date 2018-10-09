Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market To Touch US$ 1 Bn Mn By 2028

Growth in the demand for sports nutrition owing to increase in consumer appeal is expected to drive the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, particularly Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH) ingredients. Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of whey protein hydrolysate ingredients and the fact that it is derived from the best of protein sources is expected to drive the consumption if whey protein hydrolysate ingredients. The superior property of protein hydrolysate ingredients, such as versatility, easy applicability and great taste, over its counterparts is expected to make them a preferred choice among consumers and manufacturers. Sports enthusiastic consider whey protein hydrolysate ingredients as a superior protein source.

Demand for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Continues to Remain High, with Constant Growth in Applications

Among the by ingredient type segments, meat protein hydrolysate ingredients are expected to register relatively low growth as fewer consumers prefer products processed from meat, whereas plant protein hydrolysate ingredients and casein protein hydrolysate ingredient segments are expected to register promising consumption rates through 2028. Milk protein hydrolysate ingredients are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of consumption during the forecast period, and the whey protein hydrolysate ingredients are expected to experience maximum consumption, reaching a volume of over 59,000 MT by the end of 2028.

A recently released research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights about the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, which estimates the market to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% over a 10-year projection period – 2018-2028. According to a research analyst of Future Market Insights, the global market of whey protein hydrolysate ingredients is expected to exceed US$ 1 Bn in terms of value by the end of the forecast period.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Enable Infant Formula to Bag More Space on Shelves in China

The growing market for specialist nutrition, especially in developing countries such as China, India and other Southeast Asian countries, is expected to encourage the consumption of protein hydrolysate ingredients in the years to come. China holds the majority of the protein hydrolysate ingredients market share within the lucrative Asia Pacific region and is considered a key market for protein hydrolysate ingredients. The one-child policy in China is encouraging consumers in the country to opt for specialist nutritional products. In addition, the growing geriatric population in the country continues to generate high demand for products such as protein hydrolysate ingredients, which promote faster recovery post-operation or surgery.

Moreover, infant formula products fortified with protein hydrolysate ingredients have been occupying an increasingly growing space on the shelves in Chinese stores over the years. This rapid growth in the adoption of protein hydrolysate ingredients reflects a global trend, owing to which China is witnessing the launch of a large number of infant and toddler formula products besides other notably growing countries such as the US, Vietnam, South Korea and Germany.

Stakeholders Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Taste & Reduce the Bitter Taste of Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Manufacturers are significantly focusing on the development of protein hydrolysate ingredients with reduced bitterness as hydrolysates impart a bitter taste in food products. Several enzymes are also launched in the market, which helps reduce the bitterness of protein hydrolysate ingredients. Ingredients are focusing on developing ingredients that can be added to food & beverage products without compromising the original taste.

As a majority of key players in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market are launching novel products and expanding their whey proteins hydrolysate ingredients portfolio, the whey protein hydrolysate ingredients segment is on the verge of becoming saturated. While companies are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, increasing investments in the production of whey powder are resulting in cut-throat competition among the existing players in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. As more new market players enter the protein hydrolysate ingredients, it is most likely that the protein hydrolysate ingredients market will arrive at a saturation point where production growth will either meet or even outpace the demand.

Major companies in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market are investing a large portion of their profits in R&D activities to develop next-generation protein hydrolysate ingredients with enhanced functionality and taste, which are expected to be added to products such as snack bars, RTD beverages, clear drinks, protein gels, complete whey milky beverages and powder shakes.

