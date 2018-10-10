Cold Insulation Material Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Cold Insulation Material market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cold Insulation Material market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Insulation materials are materials or mixtures of materials which lowers the energy losses by retarding the amount of heat loss or gain. The insulation material market is primarily segmented into two broad categories viz. hot and cold insulation material markets. Hot insulation materials are mainly used to insulate piping systems used to transport high temperature substances. Cold insulation material is usually used within temperatures ranging from -275°C to 15°C. Cold insulation material is used in a broad range of applications, including refrigeration, HVAC, oil & gas, and chemical. Among these, oil & gas and chemicals are the main consumers for cold insulation materials. Cold insulation materials also find their application in the construction, automobile, and electronic sectors.
The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as chemicals, refrigeration, HVAC, chemicals, and oil & gas in Asia-Pacific is leading to significant growth of the cold insulation market recently. Moreover availability of feedstock and low costs to set up manufacturing facilities is driving the growth of cold insulation market in the region. Skilled workforce and relatively lower wages aid low cost manufacturing and lower costs of electricity and water are the other reasons for the high growth rate in Asia-Pacific. Government regulations, such as Clean Air Act and Clean Power Plan are also boosting the growth of the cold insulation market. Opacity in political structures in certain countries, such as India, China, and Korea make it difficult for established companies to invest in these markets. China is the fastest-growing country in cold insulation market. Growth in industries, such as, oil & gas, refrigeration, and chemicals is making way for growth of the cold insulation market in China. The current growth rate in China is strong enough to sustain more efficient manufacturing and attractive cold insulation market. It may be expected that in the next five to ten years, chemical manufacturing in China will shift towards the manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Thus, cold insulation market is projected to record strong growth in the next decade as well.
The global Cold Insulation Material market is valued at 4700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.
