Continuous Basalt Fibers Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Continuous Basalt Fibers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Continuous Basalt Fibers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Continuous basalt fibers (CBF) are obtained by melting basalt rocks and forcing them through small pores. The rocks are crushed into powder, and then passed through a furnace, followed by drawing them into strands using platinum rhodium drawing filament laminate. They possess remarkable acid and alkali-resistant properties and exhibits high UV resistance, low hygroscopic property, superior radiation & environmental resistance, and decent sound insulation.

The development of technologies will help the market grow in different areas and manufactures advanced product such as tapes, fabrics, yarns, chopped fiber, non-woven, reinforcing mesh, and roving fabrics. With the rising technology, the continuous basalt fiber can be used in a wide range of applications such as textile technologies such as spinneret technology from the melt.

The building & construction segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The fiber offers features such as durability and resistance to water, cracking, frost, and rust for construction industry, which will foster the market growth. The rising demand in the construction industry is mainly due to its properties such as eco-friendly and cost-effectiveness.

The global Continuous Basalt Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASALTEX

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material

Kamenny Vek

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

Technobasalt

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

MAFIC

US Basalt

EAS Fiberglas

Basalt Fiber Tech

Sudaglass Fiber Technology

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Composite

Non-composite

By Application, the market can be split into

Building & Construction

Molding

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Continuous Basalt Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Continuous Basalt Fibers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Basalt Fibers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Continuous Basalt Fibers Manufacturers

Continuous Basalt Fibers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Continuous Basalt Fibers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Continuous Basalt Fibers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

