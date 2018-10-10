Metallurgical coal Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

Metallurgical coal is a grade of low-ash, low-sulfur and low-phosphorus coal that can be used to produce high grade coke. Coke is an essential fuel and reactant in the blast furnace process for primary steelmaking. The demand for metallurgical coal is highly coupled to the demand for steel.

Over the next five years, our projects that Metallurgical Coal will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Metallurgical Coal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, we Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hard coking coals (HCC)

Medium coking coal

Semi-soft coking coal (SSCC)

Pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal

Segmentation by application:

Primary steelmaking company

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BHP Billiton

Teck Resources

Whitehaven Coal

Glencore

Yancoal

Peabody Energy

Coal India Ltd

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mechel

Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi JSC

Raspadskaya

Evraz

Coal mining company “Kolmar”

Arch Coal

Contura Energy

Anglo American

SHANXI COKING COAL GROUP

Shougang Fushan Resources Group

China Shenhua Energy

JINZHONG ENERGY GROUP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metallurgical Coal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Metallurgical Coal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metallurgical Coal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metallurgical Coal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Metallurgical Coal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content

2018-2023 Global Metallurgical Coal Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Metallurgical Coal Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Metallurgical Coal Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Metallurgical Coal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hard coking coals (HCC)

2.2.2 Medium coking coal

2.2.3 Semi-soft coking coal (SSCC)

2.2.4 Pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal

2.3 Metallurgical Coal Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Metallurgical Coal Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Metallurgical Coal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Metallurgical Coal Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Metallurgical Coal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Primary steelmaking company

2.4.2 Others

2.5 Metallurgical Coal Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Metallurgical Coal Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Metallurgical Coal Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Metallurgical Coal Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Metallurgical Coal by Players

3.1 Global Metallurgical Coal Sales Market Share

