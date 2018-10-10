New Market Research 2025: Articulated Robots Market Driving Factors, Growth and Applications

10th October, 2018- Articulated Robots Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. A robot that is fitted with rotary joints is known as an articulated robot. They are used for a wide range of applications such as dispensing, welding, material handling, etc. The factors that propel the growth of the Articulated Robots Market include increasing demand for accurate operation in assembly lines, technological innovations, rapid industrialization and wide range of applications.

Top Key Manufacturers of Articulated Robots market are :-

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

kawasaki

DENSO

Other

Articulated Robots Market by Product Type:

4-Axis or Less Articulated Robot

5-Axis Articulated Robot

6-Axis or More Articulated Robot

Articulated Robots Market by Applications:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Other

Geographical Analysis of Articulated Robots Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In addition, factors such as product efficiency, reduced human errors & efforts, bulk production in short time span and superior quality of products also significantly contribute in the growth of market. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as increased competition from SCARA robots. Articulated Robots Market is classified by product type, end user industry, and geography. Articulated Robots Market is classified on the basis of product type as 5-axis, 6-axis, 7-axis, and others. Articulated Robots Market is classified on the basis of end user industry as automotive industry, chemical industry, metal industry, food and beverages industry, electrical and electronics industry, heavy machinery industry, and others.

In the end user industry, “automotive industry” segment accounts for a major share of the Articulated Robots Market. Articulated Robots Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia& New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa, and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Articulated Robots Market include ABB, Kuka, Fanuc, and Yaskawa Electric. The other prominent players operating in the Articulated Robots Market include Adept technology, ST robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, Denso Wave, American Robot, and others.

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Regulatory Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Service Type Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Equipment Type Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Service Contract Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Service Provider Articulated Robots Market Analysis By End-User Articulated Robots Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Articulated Robots Companies Company Profiles Of The Articulated Robots Industry

