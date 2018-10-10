Radiation Dose Management Market Report 2018 – Bayer AG, Sectra AB, Agfa HealthCare, Siemens Medical Solutions USA

Radiation Dose management includes information of radiation dose recording software, real-time staff dose monitoring, regulatory compliance and technology to reduce dose, including interactive reconstruction software. New health technologies and medical devices using ionizing radiation have led to major improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of human disease. Concerns about safety, particularly patient exposure to medical radiation, are increasing worldwide. Healthcare organizations, clinicians and medical equipment manufacturers have long focused on the management radiation dose. Increasing no. of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, growing safety concerns and improving quality of patient care are expected to create new avenues for industry participants.

The growth of the Global Radiation Dose Management Market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing concerns over radiation overexposure, growing focus on improving quality of patient care and growing awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose. Additionally, increasing demand for patient safety, growing risk and incidences of chronic diseases are also supporting the market growth. However, lack of knowledge, skilled personnel and lack of benchmarking for dose optimization worldwide are the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and rising focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Product and services, modality, application, end-user and geography are the major segments considered in the global radiation dose management market. The product and services segment categorized into software and services. Software is sub segmented into integrated solution and standalone solution. By modality, the segmentation includes computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography & mammography, nuclear medicine scans and other modalities. Application segment classified into oncology, orthopedic, cardiology and other applications. Furthermore, end-user segment is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory care settings, research organizations and other end users.

Based on geography, the global radiation dose management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include General Electric Company, PACSHealth, LLC, Bayer AG, Sectra AB, Agfa HealthCare, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Novarad, QAELUM NV, among others.

Scope of the Global Radiation Dose Management Market

Product and Service Segments

Software

Integrated Solution

Standalone Solution

Services

Modality Segments

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine Scans

Other Modalities

Application Segments

Oncology

Orthopedic

Cardiology

Other Applications

End-User Segments

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Organizations

Other End Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

