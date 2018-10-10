Refractive Surgery Devices Market Report Based On Company, Product Type, Application and Key Regions

October 10, 2018: This report studies the global market size of Refractive Surgery Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Refractive Surgery Devices in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Refractive Surgery Devices market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report studies the Refractive Surgery Devices market, Refractive Surgery Devices are the devices used for refractive surgery. Refractive eye surgery is any eye surgery used to improve the refractive state of the eye and decrease or eliminate dependency on glasses or contact lenses. This can include various methods of surgical remodeling of the cornea or cataract surgery. The most common methods today use excimer lasers to reshape the curvature of the cornea. Successful refractive eye surgery can reduce or cure common vision disorders such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism, as well as degenerative disorders like keratoconus.

Refractive eye surgery is any eye surgery used to improve the refractive state of the eye and decrease or eliminate dependency on glasses or contact lenses. This can include various methods of surgical remodeling of the cornea or cataract surgery. The most common methods today use excimer lasers to reshape the curvature of the cornea. In the last several years, global market of Refractive Surgery Devices developed stably, with an average growth rate of 5.8%. In 2017, global revenue of Refractive Surgery Devices is nearly 490 M USD; the actual production is about 3150 Units. The classification of Refractive Surgery Devices includes Excimer Laser Systems, Femtosecond Laser System and other, and the proportion of Excimer Laser Systems in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Refractive Surgery Devices include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Refractive Surgery Devices include

• Alcon (Novartis)

• J &J

• Zeiss

• Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)

• Ziemer Ophthalmic

• Avedro

• Nidek

• Lensar

• SCHWIND

• iVIS Technologies

Market Size Split by Type

• Excimer Laser Systems

• Femtosecond Laser System

• Other

Market Size Split by Application

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Ophthalmology Clinics

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and analyze the global Refractive Surgery Devices market (bit.ly/2A3kukG) size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of Refractive Surgery Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global Refractive Surgery Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Refractive Surgery Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To project the value and volume of Refractive Surgery Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.