Vision Positioning System Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

A Vision Positioning System is the method of positioning of a system that uses optical sensors, ultrasonic and image data to help the various instruments to identify its current position. The advantage of optical sensors is the ability to provide the distance information needed for collision avoidance. The growth of the vision positioning system market is driven by the increasing use of vision positioning systems in industrial automation and indoor navigation to handle various kinds of operations. Being a new technology the Vision Positioning System market is also driven by the continuous evolution of CMIOS image sensor.

The study indicates that the Vision Positioning System Market is method that provide the volume of information about the localization using vision information, extraction of visual features for positioning straightforward and representing the environment. However, it processes information from every sensor and completes complex calculations in real time. Camera system have become a predominant component of the Vision Positioning System. The Vision Positioning system industry is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in demand for automation in industrial applications. However, intensive training and education, an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets, restrain the vision positioning system market growth. Moreover, demand for miniaturization of machine vision system provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in machine vision system industry.

The global The Vision Positioning System market is expected to grow at USD ~$13.32 Billion by 2023, at ~10.87% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Vision Positioning System Market are – DJI (China), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Sick AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Parrot SA (France), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe), Senion AB (Europe), Seegrid Corporation (U.S) among others

Segments:

The global Vision Positioning System market has been segmented on the basis of component, solution, location, platform, type, end-user and region.

Vision Positioning System Market by Component:

Sensors

Camera Systems

Markers

Others

Vision Positioning System Market by Solution:

Tracking Solutions

Navigation Solutions

Analytics Solutions

Industrial Solutions

Others

Vision Positioning System Market by Location:

Indoor Positioning System

Outdoor Positioning System

Others

Vision Positioning System Market by Platform:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle – Drones

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robotics

Space Vehicles

Others

Vision Positioning System Market by Type:

1 D

2 D

3 D

Vision Positioning System Market by End-User:

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Vision Positioning System Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Vision Positioning System market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Growing demand of innovative technology is driving the Vision Positioning System in North America and has become the leading in countries in the world as the highest usage in small drones, automated guided vehicles, and robotics for commercial and civil applications. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing a positive growth in the Vision Positioning System market during in present days and will reach to the highest point in forecast periods. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a fair share in the Vision Positioning System market due to the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

System Security

Software investors

Defense and Government

Police Departments

BFSI

Private Companies

Component Suppliers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Vision Positioning System Service Provider

Vision Positioning System Agencies

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

