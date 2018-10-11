Baby Diapers Market Industry Development and Forecast to 2025

Global Baby Diapers market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 as a base year. The market study reveals that the Global Baby Diapers market is expected to rise over a CAGR of 5% during 2018-2025 in terms of value & over a CAGR of 7% in terms of volume. This growth is driven by a number of reasons such as high literacy rate, increasing working population and innovations in products.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of Global Baby Diapers Market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product, the market is segmented into Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, Swim Pants and Biodegradable Diapers. Further the market is bifurcated, based on distribution channel into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Channel. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global baby diaper market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Global Baby Diapers market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Baby Diapers Market Product, Distribution, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

• The demand for Global Baby Diapers market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during forecast period. Baby Diapers is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors such as growing awareness regarding the quality of the diapers used and surging expenditure on baby care. Increasing numbers of customers are becoming more careful regarding the type of diapers they buy, since awareness regarding environmental issues due to diapers is growing. People are now opting for eco-friendly diapers which decompose in an easier way and cause less harm to the environment. Growing demand for baby diapers in emerging economies due to increasing disposable income is boosting the global baby diaper market.

• Disposable Diapers of Baby Diapers is the largest contributor, in terms of value and volume, as compared to other categories. It is expected to rise with CAGR over 5% by value and over 7% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

• Global Baby Diapers market from various distributions is estimated to rise with a CAGR over 5.06% during the period of 2018-2025 with Textiles and Pulp & Paper being the highest revenue contributors of over 6.16% CAGR and 5.34% CAGR respectively.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Baby Diapers market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 5.13% by value and with a CAGR over 3.71% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 with China being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 5.36% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 30 billion by the end of 2025.

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global baby diapers market.

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The Global Baby Diapers market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Seventh Generation, Kao Corporation, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November, 2017, Procter & Gamble Company introduced Flat Diapers which are a first in its kind, for pre-mature babies since their skin is way too delicate to wear normal diapers.

