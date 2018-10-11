Global Radiodermatitis Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research

According to study, “Radiodermatitis Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018” some of the major companies that are currently working in the radiodermatitis are ProCertus BioPharm Inc, Water-Jel Technologies LLC, Avario Health Care Inc, APEIRON Biologics AG, AbbVie Inc, Futurum Group Pty Ltd, FirstString Research Inc, Efficient Pharma Management Corporate, Diomed Developments Ltd, Derma Sciences Inc.

Radiodermatitis is an inflammation of the skin caused by radiation. It is a dose-limiting toxicity. The common sources of radiation include ionizing radiation, ultraviolet radiation, and thermal radiation. It is mostly accompanied by prolonged pain and discomfort surrounding the affected areas. Patients with such a condition are more prone to development of radiation induced cancers like squamous and basal cell carcinoma. It occurs in 95% of the cases where people receive radiotherapy, with or without chemotherapy. It generally manifests within a few days to weeks after the start of radiotherapy. Its onset varies depending on the radiation dose intensity and the normal tissue sensitivity of individuals. It is confined to areas of skin that have been irradiated, and the skin changes are sharply demarcated. Some causes of radiodermatitis are tissue damage, DNA damage and inflamed skin. General symptoms of radiodermatitis are redness, itching, flaking, soreness, peeling, moistness, blistering, fibrosis, pigmentation changes and development of ulcers etc.

Radiodermatitis is classified by two types: acute and chronic radiodermatitis. Acute radiodermatitis occurs when an “erythema dose” of ionizing radiation is given to the skin, after which visible erythema appears up to 24 hours after. Chronic Radiation Dermatitis is caused by exposure of the skin to ionizing radiation, which is administered as multiple high-level dose radiation or frequent low-level dose radiation. It is also classified into four grades. Grade 1 is defined as mild radidoermatitis, grade 2 is defined as moderate radiodermatitis, grade 3 is defines as severe radiodermatitis and grade 4 is defined as grave radiodermatitis.

Radiodermatitis for acute phase has some clinical aspects such as erythema, dry desquamation and moist desquamation etc whereas for chronic aspect’s clinical aspects are hair loss, pigmentary disorders, altered sweat and sebaceous gland function, fibrosis, telangiectasia, atrophy and ulceration. There are many antioxidants are used in radiodermatitis, which are; polyphenols, pentoxifylline & tocepherol, sucralfate and ascorbate etc. Some general skin care recommendations are washing, use of deodorants, hair removal, swimming, band-aids, tape & clothing and sun exposure etc.

Some risk factors are included for radiodermatitis such as obesity, malnutrition, skin disease, diabetes, application of cream before treatment and certain infectious diseases like HIV. Some treatment methods are corticosteroid cream, antibiotics, silver leaf nylon dressing, Zinc and amifostine etc. There are some things are used that may protect from radiodermatitis symptoms, which are; organic calendula officinalis extract, organic aloe vera gel, organic lavender essential oil and organic coconut or hemp seed oil. Some other beneficial essential oils are used for radiodermatitis such as tea tree oil, peppermint oil, frankincense, helichrysum and roman chamomile.

There are many types of additional differential diagnosis are used in radiodermatitis, which are; fungal infection, pemphigus, erythema multiforme, toxic epidermal necrolysis, lichen planus, eczema, cellulitis, contact dermatitis and stevens-johnson syndrome etc. There are many strategies are used to prevent radiodermatitis such as moisturization of the irradiated area, use of a mild soap to keep the area clean, and minimizing exposure to potential mechanical irritants, like scratching and rough clothing.

The global radiodermatitis market is expected to reach USD 442.1 million by 2025.The demand for radiodermatitis treatment is also accentuated by unmet medical needs of consumers in emerging as well as developed regions. Increasing focus of government healthcare organizations for promoting awareness about available treatment products for radiodermatitisis predicted to present the market with high potential growth opportunities.

