Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Business Texting Service

A renowned name in the communication industry, Text My Main Number offers high-quality communication services to its clients worldwide. This company can be your ideal partner if you need any help regarding communication in your business. Their staff is knowledgeable, well-trained and have all required set of skills to provide you amazing services. They know their work well and can be considered as the best at whatever they do. With years of experience, Text My Main Number strives to make the communication process of your business a lot faster as well as easier.

Recently, one of the spokespeople of the company announced that, they will offer business texting service to their clients in the USA, Canada and worldwide. This is a smart way of communication between businesses and customers. The landline texting is the modern texting solution that enables a landline number to send and receive messages. In order to get this service, the businesses do not need to make any changes to its service provider or landline. From a text-enabled landline number, businesses can send and receive picture messages and text messages.

“In order to get our text to landline solution, all you need to do is fill up a form and within 24 to 48 hours, your number will be ready to use our service. You will be provided with a URL of web-based text messaging solution and the login details. Businesses can receive and respond messages using their landline or toll-free number. This works perfect for a wide array of industries including automobile, crisis hotlines, bars/clubs, concierge businesses, hair salons, recovery center, law firms, pharmacies, medical facilities, schools, restaurants, insurance and many more. With our landline texting service, you can boost your business and increase your customer satisfaction to a great extent. You can manage your professional messages in a lot more organized way. Businesses have a number of things to do and with this smart communication tool, they can save their valuable time and use it in some other important tasks. Your prompt response will help you get more customers, leading to more revenues. Your resources will be utilized in a much better way, as your entire communication process will be automated. Improved productivity is another advantage that comes with this text to landline solution. Businesses can avail our solution at affordable monthly rates. Based on your usage, you may select the monthly subscription”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

Some features of their business texting solution include:

• Scheduled messaging

• Auto reply

• Group texting

• Reports

• Contact management

• Web-based user panel

• Prompt support

• Multi-user support

• Complete training

• Mass messaging

• Send and receive MMS and SMS

• Signature

• API access

• White label solution

About Text My Main Number

Being a leader in the communication industry, Text My Main Number offers a smart way of communication to its customers through their exceptional business messaging solution. The company also offers a risk free trial. To know more details about this service and company, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/