Virtual Desktop Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

The virtual desktop is an individual user’s interface with virtualized environment, where the virtualized desktop is stored in some remote server rather than locally. Desktop virtualization software separates the physical machine from the software and presents an isolated operating system for the users. Virtual Desktop Market appliances include Microsoft virtual PC, VMware Workstation and parallels desktop for Mac. The benefits of it include cost saving, efficient use of resources and energy, improved data integrity because backup is centralized. It provides an ability to users to manage and control desktop from one centralized location.

The emerging of virtual technology has benefitted businesses in numerous way some of them are telecommuting on the rise, streamline workplace communication, support workplace mobility, and enhance data security. The driving force behind virtual desktop technology is consumerization of IT, the proliferation of devices beyond the traditional desktop PC and the rise of a mobile workforce. VDIs recent advancements, including improved storage technologies and full graphical processor unit (GPU) support in VDI desktops, are contributing to the rising number of workplaces enlisting VDI. In short, these changes now allow users to do basically everything in their remote VDI desktops that they can do using a traditional desktop or laptop.

The virtual desktop market is segmented on the basis of product type and deployment. By type, the market of cloud-based SaaS is increasing due to the high adoption in the IT and telecom industry. By VDI laaS cloud based is also expected to see a positive growth during the forecast period due to the rapid proliferation of technology and cloud based services. By deployment, cloud based segment is expected to lead the market due to its high development and investment in R&D sector. Need of efficient work system in the organization is also one of the major factor behind the adoption of virtual desktop technologies.

The global Virtual Desktop market is expected to grow at USD ~5 Billion by 2022, at ~9% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Virtual Desktop Market are – are Citrix Inc. (U.S), Dell, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corp. (U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), VMware,Inc. (U.S) ,HP , Inc.( U.S) , NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S) , IBM Corp.(U.S), Google,Inc.(U.S), Mokafive (U.S)

Segments:

Virtual Desktop market for segment on the basis of Product Type and Application.

Virtual Desktop Market by Product Type

Cloud-Based Software-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service Cloud-Based VD

Private Hosting Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Desktop –as-a-Service Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop

Virtual Desktop Market by Deployment

On-premise Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Virtual Desktop Market by Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of virtual desktop market in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World is as follows. Rapid advancement in the IT technology led to the invention of virtual desktop. It gain popularity in the last few decades due to the growing competitive pressure among IT industries and thus reducing the operational cost of the industries. The leading region in virtual desktop technology is North America because of growing speed of Large Enterprise and startups. The Asia pacific region is expected to be the growing market in virtual desktop technologies.

Study Objectives of Virtual Desktop Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Virtual Desktop market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Virtual Desktop market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of region, product type and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Virtual Desktop

Intended Audience

Cloud service providers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Transport agencies

Original Equipment Manufactures

Financial advisors

