Best Export Inspection Agency in India – Oss Certification

An Export inspection agency is administered under the power of The Export Inspection Council (EIC) set up by the Government of India under Section 3 of the Export (Quality Control and Inspection) Act, 1963. It is made for the purpose of implementing the various measures and policies formulated by the Export Inspection Council of India relating to quality control, certification of food items and installation of Food safety Management System in the food processing units.

EIA (Export Inspection Agency) undertakes the task of performing crucial investigation pre dispatch to loading. The purpose of each inspection is to ensure conformity to product packaging guidelines and company goodwill maintenance. Following are the inspection steps undertaken by an export inspection agency:

1. Testing before dispatch:

2. Container Loading Inspection

Testing before Dispatch: The supply chain management is the point where the process of pre shipment initiates but here, a number of problems like quality of goods, their quantity and measurement can be compromised due to which the dispatch system needs to be surveyed for the better. Since the supply chain management must ensure a proper shipment of goods starting from their stage, Pre Shipment Inspection (PSI) comes into effect. It is an important quality control measure and is a pathway of stringent checks that start from procurement of raw material to product distribution.

Before the dispatch phase, the entire cycle of events starting with raw material procurement, manufacturing, testing to the final stage before packaging must be quality checked and measured. This is a vital phase as it is the final opportunity to corrective action before packaging.

Purpose of pre shipment testing: The objective of pre-shipment testing is to safeguard the buyer trust and comply will all requirements of the buyer the seller is required to meet. These objectives are stated below:

· Proper conformity of the checklist of buyer’s guidelines regarding production to cover every important channel of assurance and commitment.

· All the conditions that are put into contract before delivery are complied with.

· Criteria to fulfill Acceptance quality level standards.

· Control of quality and packaging standards with consistency.

It is necessary that all feasibility study and export inspection agency is completed before shipment. Pre Shipment inspection covers inspection of quantity of goods and packing, control standards, and verification that any previous inspection result is complied with. However, present credentials or important test reports also put a vital check point to PSI. The compliances must accord both national and international buyer norms.

Container Loading Inspection: Container loading inspection is a vital procedure to assure reliability standards and safe delivery channels to the client. This procedure involves some important guidelines that need to be fulfilled to maintain the trust and efficacy by effective inspection.

1. Product Conformity: Pre packaging inspection relates to the involvement of an inspector to carry a thorough inspection of the product before packing or loading the container. Inspector will also randomly check cartons to double verify that their quality, quantity and packing is met.

A map of product samples or specifications will be given to the inspector to accord his investigation properly and the samples/products videographed at every crucial stage of monitoring so that a fair inspection report can be prepared.

Random checks also ensure that breakage is accounted for.

The observational finding of product is then recorded in Inspection Report to assure the customer quality compliance and proper shipment status.

2. Packing: Packing is also investigated by the inspector to conform with the Packing Instructions laid down by the Customer. It ensures:

· Quality and Quantity per Carton equates with Instructions.

· Each box is labeled and marked.

· Containers are properly sealed.

· Main carton is packed and sealed.

· Pallet loading is properly completed.

3. Quantity Check: Inspector verifies the counting order and the product’s size, weight and quantity. Stringent checks will be done by checking the quantity wholly. Fragile material is checked for breakdown.

4. Container check: Inspector ensures that even the cargo carrier is free of defects or damage so the consignment can be safely dispatched. A dilapidated chamber can compromise product safety or leaks. A faulty container can be replaced for another one in this case.

5. Final loading and handling: After relevant inspection of product and container, the instructor will instruct the loaders and ensure to follow proper loading guidelines so that the cartons fit properly in the container.

6. Company Seal: Finally, the seal of certification is stamped on the cargo to authenticate the product has met all quality guidelines. A tempered seal will trigger a compliance issue.

