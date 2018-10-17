Canine Arthritis Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During by 2027

Canine arthritis disease is the most common disease in domestic dogs, especially in older age dogs. 20% of dogs will be affected in their lifetime, and the problem isn’t limited to older dogs. Canine arthritis caused by the natural erosion of protective cartilage over the years, there can be some other causes. Inside a dogs’ joints, bone surfaces are for the most part secured with a thin layer of an exceptionally smooth ligament, greased up with a little measure of joint liquid that permits the two surfaces to skim uninhibitedly more than each other with least rubbing. In canines with joint pain, ligament inside the joint experiences change or harm, turning out to be less smooth and bringing about the bone surfaces rubbing together. This causes uneasiness to your dogs, and additionally harm to the ligament. As an immediate consequence of this expanded erosion, new bone begins to conform to the joint making the joint stiffer, which confines its development much more – a condition known as canine arthritisA number of medical treatments for canine arthritis are also available to overcome dog’s pain. Surgical and non-surgical options are available to help manage canine arthritis. These procedures can dramatically improve a dog’s comfort and quality of life. Surgery is usually the last resort because the consequences of surgery can include pain and other debilitating symptoms that are already associated with the disorder.

Canine arthritis market: Drivers and Restraint

Canine arthritis prevalence increases as the no of domestic dog increased, an aged dog is more disease prone of canine arthritis that is the drivers for rising canine arthritis treatment market .awareness of canine arthritis treatment and availability of veterinary hospitals also drive the growth of canine arthritis treatment market. The high cost of treatment and side effect of treatment maintenance can be the restraints for canine arthritis market.

Canine arthritis treatment market: Segmentation

The global market for canine arthritis treatment segmented on the basis of drug class, treatment type, distribution channel, end user, and geography:

• Segmented by treatment type

• Surgical

• Non-surgical

• Drug class

• Anti-inflammatory

• Nutraceuticals supplement

• Painkiller

• Herbal medicine

• Distribution channel

• Pharmacies

• Direct sales

• e-commerce

• Segmented by end user

• Veterinary Clinics

• Veterinary hospitals

• Home care

• Segmented by geography

• North America

• Latin America

• Eastern Europe

• Western Europe

• APEJ

• Japan

• The Middle East and Africa

Canine Arthritis Market: Overview

The market for canine arthritis treatment grows exponentially due to the high success rate of treatment and increasing love towards pet animals which further increase domestication of dogs.According to APPA, Approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.9 million are dogs. Out of those approx. 1.4 billion dogs are adopted. The incidence of canine arthritis is one dog out of six dogs, that’s fact might be the booster for canine arthritis treatment market for forecasted period.

Canine Arthritis Market: Region-wise Outlook

By regional values, global canine arthritis market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, western Europe. Asia Pacific excluded Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global canine arthritis market attributed to growing number of the incidence rate of canine arthritis disease. Furthermore, high awareness towards pet health & care leads to increases higher demand for canine arthritis market globally over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the growing region in global canine arthritis market.

Canine Arthritis Market: Key Market Participants

The key players in the canine arthritis market are Thorne Veterinary, Synflex America, DVM pharmaceuticals, B natural, liquid health, contact nutra, private label, etc.

