Global Acetyls Market is estimated to reach $39.4 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024. The acetyl is a functional group of organic compounds that consists of a methyl group with single bond attached to carbonyl. Acetylation is the chemical process of introducing of an acetyl group into a molecule. It is used in a wide range of applications comprising of solvents, paints, medicines, adhesives, and others. They are also used in modification of histones and proteins.

Increasing demand from food and beverage industry, rising use in medical application, growing research and development, and growing demand for acetyl in paints and coatings are the major drivers expected to propel to growth of the global acetyls market. However, decreasing demand for solvent borne adhesives could hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies, and increasing application would provide various growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global acetyls market is categorized as product type, and geography. Product type is segmented as acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, ethyl acetate, acetic anhydride, and others.

By geography, the global acetyls market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S. and Rest of North America are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major companies operating in this market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BP p.l.c., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, and Celanese Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Acetyls Market with respect to major segments such as product type and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Acetyls Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Acetyls Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Acetyls Market

Product Type Segment

Acetic Acid

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ethyl Acetate

Acetic Anhydride

Other Product Types

Geographical Segment

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

