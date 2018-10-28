Godrej Reserve Devanahalli Plots – New Project at Devanahalli Bangalore

Godrej Reserve Devanahalli are known to offer modern style and high-end amenities. It has been named as Godrej Reserve Devanahalli Plots in the city of Bangalore. The project is located at the prime location of the city where you can access everything in your fingertips. These days everyone likes to have a home with all the modern features to have comfortable environment. For this reason, Godrej Reserve Devanahalli plots are coming up with all such qualities. It has attractive balcony, multiple utilization of space and tiles and marble flooring. This residential project is stretched over 126 acres of landscapes. Godrej Properties is the leading real estate developer which has launched this well-designed residential project.

In this project, you can book well-appointed Godrej Plots as the project will be spread over huge acres of land. Godrej Reserve Plots Devanahalli project will be developed in the fastest growing region of this stunning city. This area has drawn a lot of attention of developers in this region because of significant infrastructure development. The developer is known to have world-class communication facilities, best drainage system, excellent road connectivity and town planning because of which the project has become the well-demanded region over the past few years. With world-class infrastructure development, only the plots have been in demand over the past couple of years.

It is quite evident that most of the home buyers consider features of the properties. It is one of the major concerns for every home buyer and Godrej Reserve Devanahalli project offers all the ultra-modern facilities to the home owners. The project is going to have beautiful homes with serene designs offered by some of the leading names in real estate. The project will also have designer grand entrance to greet you to another world. Here, each home will have good flow of fresh air and natural light. Parking is such a major concern nowadays and the developer is going to have huge parking space for the needs of vehicles of residents. The project is going to have ample water supply and 24×7 Security.

Devanahalli Business Park, a multibillion-dollar corporate park, along with two IT parks have been proposed on around 400 acres of land adjoining the airport. A $140 million Financial City, Science Park and Aerospace Park have also been proposed in its proximity. The city will also be connected to Doddaballapur with a new satellite ring road. With major residential and commercial development in this region, there is a significant demand of real estate development in this area.

Key Amenities

• 24×7 Security System

• Water supply and power backup

• CCTV monitoring at every major region of apartment

• Sewage lines

• Intercom facility

• Kids play area

• Mall and other utilities

• Clubhouse

Location Advantages

The location of this project is another major attraction. It is one of the major reasons why you should book your plot here. Devanahalli is located closely to all the major areas of the city. It has ample road and rail connectivity. You will also settle close to leading educational institutions and hospitals.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://godrejdevanahalli.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Reserve Devanahalli Plots Properties.