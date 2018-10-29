Episirus Scientifica holds the 2019 Neuroscience and Psychiatry Conference (2019NPC) during September 10-11, 2019 in Singapore as one of the event that brings together eminent neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists and neuroscientists experiences from different countries and exchanges their views through scientific discovery, interactive sessions, keynote lectures, workshops and offers exceptional sessions, presentations with great education and networking opportunities for all levels of academic professionals and with leaders in the field of neurology, neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology. The conference will be organized around the theme ‘Melioration in Innovations with advancement in Mental Health and Neurology.

Scientific Sessions:

Neuroscience and Neurology

Mental Plasticity & Development

Stress Neuroscience and the Neurobiology

Neurosurgery

Brain Injury

Stroke and Trauma

Neurochemistry

Neuropharmacology

Neuroendocrinology

Neuroimaging

Controversies in Neurology

Psychiatry

Neurological Disorders

Paediatric Neurology

Psychology

Adult Neurogenesis and Cell Biology

Ageing and Dementia, Alzheimer Disease