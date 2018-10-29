Identifying the Best Customer Training Learning Management Systems Vendors

To try to bring clarity to the confusing and increasingly complex world of learning management systems (LMSs), the network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, is offering online advice and guidance to those considering buying a customer training LMS.

In particular, eLearning Industry’s website contains an article on customer training LMSs, which outlines eight key issues which need to be addressed at the selection process to enable buyers to determine the customer training LMS that is appropriate for your organisation.

Called, ‘How To Get The Most Out Of Customer Training Learning Management Systems: 8 Questions To Ask’, the article explains that a customer training LMS is a system that provides knowledge of your organisation’s products and services to customers and potential customers. The key questions it highlights are:

1. Can I increase customer retention and engagement through customer training?

Customer retention and engagement aren’t the only goals of using such a system. Letting customers know more about your products and services increases the likelihood of increasing these customers’ loyalty to your brand.

2. How can customer training help me cut down costs and increase ROI?

Informed customers should renew their trust in your organisation – and, as a result of their training via the LMS, reduce their use of your organisation’s support team.

3. Must customer training LMSs support multiple languages?

Don’t unnecessarily limit the reach of your products and services. So, it’s important to have a customer training LMS that is multilingual and allows users to change language settings.

4. Which are the customer training LMS features that contribute to a successful customer training programme?

A customer training LMS should possess:

• Accessibility: Allowing easy access to the platform with a single sign-on, or even using a social media account to log in.

• Microlearning: Online training content should be provided in bite-sized learning activities targeted to a busy audience looking for specific information at the moment of need.

• Responsive Design: Customers can access online training content from any device.

• Ease of Navigation: Consistency is key – such as placing navigational buttons on the same part of the screen, the availability of help, as well as course navigational maps, progress bars and so on.

• Gamification: This increases learner engagement and allows customers to share their achievements on social media – thus, attracting new prospects and cementing your brand in the market.

• Tracking and Reporting: So that you can collect Big Data and adjust your next promotional activities accordingly.

5. How does customer training meet the requirements of each stage of the customer journey?

You should recognise and address these by offering such relevant online training material as:

• Pre-Sales Support

• During the Decision-Making Process

• After-Sales Support

• Repeated Sales/Customer Loyalty Stage

6. What specifications must an LMS have to meet customer training needs?

Some key features and specifications of a Customer Training Learning Management System are:

• Scalability

• User-Friendly Interface

• Personalised Views

• Responsive Design

7. Does customer training work better by offering personalised training paths?

Allowing for personalised training paths promotes increased learner engagement and allows for grouping your audience into appropriate target categories – such as prospects, potential buyers, current buyers and referrals.

8. What Is the importance of customer feedback in customer training?

It keeps your customers informed and happy. Moreover, you can see what the audience thinks about your product, if they use it properly, and whether you need to make improvements.

The full article is available via eLearning Industry’s website – at https://elearningindustry.com/best-customer-training-learning-management-systems-lms

