United States Tantalum Sputtering Target Market Driven by High Usage in Various Industrial Sectors till 2025

29th October 2018 – United States Tantalum Sputtering Target Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Tantalum is a chemical element with the symbol “Ta” and atomic number 73. It is a hard, rare, blue-gray and shiny transition metal that is highly corrosion-resistant. The sputtering target is a well-developed technology capable of depositing thin films from an extensive variety of resources on to varied substrate sizes and shapes.

The process is recurring and could be scaled up from development projects and small research, to manufacturing batches linking medium to huge substrate zones. Tantalum sputtering targets make thin coatings through a sputtering process for magnetic recording media, copper interconnect metallization, flat panel displays, printer components, thin film resistors and optical and industrial glass.

The United States tantalum sputtering target market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. United States tantalum sputtering target industry is categorized based on product, application and geography. Based on product, the United States tantalum sputtering target industry is classified as high purity tantalum sputtering target, low purity tantalum sputtering target and ultra high purity tantalum sputtering target.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Honeywell Electronic Materials

KFMI

Praxair

CXMET

Plansee

ULVAL

KJLC

China New Metal Materials

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

Ultra High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Semiconductors

Solar Cell

LCD Displays

Other

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Tantalum Sputtering Target in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

