Vendor Risk Management Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2018-2023; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Globally, the vendor risk management market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to enhancement in technology which in turn increases sharing and storing in the cloud and economic conditions are driving the outsourced operations of core and non-core activities are anticipated to be some of the fuelling factors for the growth of the vendor risk management market.

By component, the Vendor Risk Management Market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementation services, and maintenance & support services. The solutions are segregated as policy & procedure management, monitoring & performance management, assessment management, compliance management, contract management, quality management, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, and others (media & entertainment and education).

Key Players:

Some of the key players of vendor risk management market include include IBM Corporation (U.S.), MetricStream (U.S.), Lockpath Inc. (U.S.), Logic Manager (U.S.), Rsam (U.S.), BitSight Technologies (U.S.), RSA (U.S.), Genpact (U.S.), Resolver (Canada), SAI Global (Australia), Optiv (U.S.), Quantivate (U.S.), BWise Internal Control (The Netherlands), RapidRatings (U.S.), ProcessUnity (U.S.), and VendorInsight (U.S.).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the vendor risk management market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have a significant growth the vendor risk management market over the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to the presence of robust cloud infrastructure. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in vendor risk management market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. This is due to increase in a number of third-party vendors in for manufacturing sector.

Target Audience:

Vendor Risk Management tool providers

Vendor Risk Management service providers

Application developers

System integrators

Resellers

Managed service providers

Cybersecurity consulting firms

Government agencies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

List of Tables

Table1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Vendor Risk Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Vendor Risk Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Vendor Risk Management Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porters’ Five Forces Analysis of Global Vendor Risk Management Market

Continues…

