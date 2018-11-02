Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Electro-Hydraulic Servo Valve Market: By Product (Single Stage, Double Stage, etc.); By Type (Nozzle Flapper, Jet Pipe, Deflector Jet); By Application (Aerospace, Industrial, Mobile/Marine); By Phase Lag; By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the utilization of industrial robots across the vertical along with the rising demand for valves from the aerospace and defence industry for braking, steering, and flight control. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% and reach $1.63 billion by 2023.

Europe dominates the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market

Europe has a major share of 42% in the Electro Hydraulic Servo Market. North America and the Asia Pacific region follow the suit. The region will grow at a CAGR of 3.13% and reach $660.5 million by 2023. The market is more prominent in countries such as Germany, US, UK, Canada, and China. This is due to their cost-effectiveness in industrial applications. The key players such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of aerospace and defense sectors in North America escalate the growth of hydraulic valves in the region.

In Canada, electro hydraulic servo valves are used in turbines to control the steam, fuel, water discharge, and other applications. They are also used in machine tools for controlling the workpiece. The growing demand for machine tools in the construction and automotive industries will enhance the growth of the electro-hydraulic servo valves in the region.

The iron and steel industry in Mexico employs servo valve and metal processing and machine tools. The growing demand from the iron and steel industry due to the demand from construction industries will drive the growth of the market in Mexico.

Selected Regulatory Analysis done in the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market report

The hydraulic servo valve is employed in robotic applications to control the actuators. Growing use of industrial robots for welding, painting, assembling, and material handling in different industries is bolstering the growth of the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market. Metal processing machines such as mechanical presses, machine tools, and rolling mills have evolved from conventional mechanical control to CNC to improve speed, efficiency, and accuracy.

Computer numeric electro flow control valve can control various actuation functions in machines such as roller height adjustment in rolling machines, hammer drop in presses, and spindle/tool holder movement in machine tools. In earthquake simulation, seismic simulators incorporate electro hydraulic servo valves which actuate the machine’s movable platform to create vibrations like earthquakes.

To Access/Purchase the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market report please browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/18042/electro-hydraulic-servo-valve-market.html

Excerpts on Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Growth Factors

• The miniature electric hydraulic valve is employed in industrial robots for motion control such as control of leg motion, joint motion, and arm motion. It is used in the robots which are used for material handling, painting, welding, and other automated industrial processes. The increasing demand for industrial robots in automation enhances the growth of the market.

• In the aerospace industry, the directional control valve is used in the engine control system of the aircraft. It is also used for flight control, thrust vector control, and missile control application. Flight simulators also employ these valves for actuation of motion and control loading simulation.

• The hydraulic proportional valve is even used in material test machines, active suspension systems, mining machinery, and mill equipment.

Key Players of the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market

Moog provides proportioning valves that are used in industrial and marine applications. The main application includes basic metal processing, fatigue, material testing, rubber processing, robotics, etc. Rexroth Bosch Group produces two-directional electro hydraulic servo valves suited for closed-loop controlling of force, velocity, and pressure. Parker Hanfinn Corporation offers diverse electro hydraulic servo valves that are used in industrial and mobile machinery performance.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Kreuznach

Eaton Corporation Plc

Oilgear Company

Voith GmbH

Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market is segmented as below

The low-cost solution for industrial and other low-level applications in recent times has bolstered the growth of the Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve during the forecast period.

• Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by product

1.Single stage

2.Double stage

3. Others

• Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by type

1. Nozzle Flapper Valve

2. Jet Action Valve

3. Others (Dynamic Valve)

• Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by application

1. Industrial

2. Mobile/Marine

3. Aerospace & Defense

4. Others

• Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by geography(covers 13+ countries)

• Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by entropy

• Company Profiles

• Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

What can you expect from the report?

The Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End-user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country-level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team; we can provide a separate quote based on your requirement. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.