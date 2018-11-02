Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size to reach $22.5 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence in Robotics Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; thereby, achieving a market value of $998.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.6% during (2018 – 2024).
The 10nm market dominated the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology Node in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; thereby, achieving a market value of $14,855.9 million by 2024. The 20nm to 28nm market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, the 7nm & Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of MediaTek, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google Inc. and Nvidia Corporation.
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size Segmentation
By Technology Node
10nm
20nm to 28nm
7nm & Others
By Application
Smartphone
Camera
Automotive
Robotics
AR/VR
Drones
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
MediaTek
Apple Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Intel Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Google Inc.
Nvidia Corporation
