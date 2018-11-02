Modular Building Market Report 2018: Meticulous Growth Opportunities With Potentiality In Business Review By 2025

Modular buildings and modular buildings are prefabricated buildings or houses consisting of multiple sections called modules. " Modular" is a method of construction that involves building sections away from the building site and delivering them to the intended site.
Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a variety of configurations and styles.
Asia Pacific dominated the modular building market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular building market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular building in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for houses.
The worldwide market for Modular Building is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.
This report focuses on the Modular Building in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Laing O’rourke
- Red Sea Housing
- Atco
- Bouygues Construction
- Vinci
- Skanska
- Algeco Scotsman
- Kleusberg
- Kef Katerra
- Lendlease
- Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding
- Modular Space Corporation
- Dubox
- Kwikspace Modular Buildings
- Guerdon Enterprises LLC
- Alta-Fab Structures
- Westchester Modular Homes
- Wernick Group
- Fleetwood Australia
- NRB
- Koma Modular
- Hickory Group
- Clayton Homes
- J.D. Irving
- Horizon North Logistics
- Art’s Way Manufacturing
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Permanent
- Relocatable
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
- Housing
- Commercial
- Education
- Healthcare
- Industrial
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Modular Building market.
Chapter 1, to describe Modular Building Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Modular Building, with sales, revenue, and price of Modular Building, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Modular Building, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Modular Building market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Modular Building sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
