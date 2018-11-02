Sensors in Mobile Phone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Technological inventions in electronic equipment has increased at a fast pace. Sensors are one such innovation that plays a vital role in the mobile industry. Sensors are the components which measure a physical or environmental quantity and convert it into a signal. Various types of sensors are embedded in mobile phones. The combination of sensors and mobile phones leads to the development of sensor technology which is likely to revolutionize a large number of business sectors. The introduction of smart sensors in smartphones results in an advance computing platform as well as richer functionalities for the smartphones.

Sensors in mobile phones offer numerous opportunities for countries that are expected to invest in developing new technological features in the mobile industry. It is anticipated that various vendors are popularizing the use of sensors in order to develop interactive applications and games across operating systems such as Android OS, iOS, and Windows. Several mobile phone manufacturers are focusing on integrating various types of sensors in phones to extend the functional capabilities and features of phones. The embedding of sensors in mobile phones transforms the ordinary mobile phone into a smartphone.

Key drivers of the sensors in mobile phone market are increasing penetration of smartphones, increase in investments for research and development for technological inventions, and adoption of sensing applications. Demand for mobile phones or smartphones is increasing exponentially due to the advance features offered by the smartphones. Vendors across regions are investing more to develop advance technology for mobile devices. Sensors are widely adopted due to their multiple functions.

For instance, smartphones are developed with various sets of cheap, powerful embedded sensors, such as accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, GPS, microphone, and camera which enable the creation of personal, group, and community scale sensing applications. Sensors in mobile phones will revolutionize many sectors of economies, including business, healthcare, social networks, environmental monitoring, and transportation. The major restraint faced by the market is the various challenges faced by vendors during the import and export of mobile phones due to the imposition of taxes. The market brings an opportunity for vendors across Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and South Africa to develop new mobile sensing applications.