Skincare Product Market Research Report – Global Market Share, Size, Growth, Trend, Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Global Skincare Product market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The market study reveals that the global skincare product market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 4.58% during 2018–2025 in terms of value. The market is expected to reach over USD 1,84,400 Million by 2025. This growth is driven by a number of reasons such as, rise in disposable income, technological advancements, growing awareness for health & beauty, rise in the male grooming market, increased demand of anti-aging products coupled with easy availability of skincare products via modern stores & e-commerce channels etc.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global skincare product.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product, the market is segmented into Face creams & Body lotion. Based on the type of Face creams, the market is further divided into Anti-aging products, Skin-Whitening products, Anti-acne products, Sunscreen lotions & some other products. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Specialty stores, online channels and other available channels. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global skincare product market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global skincare product market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products and financial highlights.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

· The demand for global skin care market is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during forecast period. Skin care products are witnessing tremendous growth due to factors as availability of products online, new formulations, rise in demand among both male and female consumers, development of organic skincare solutions and anti-aging & multi-benefit personal care offerings. Global Skin Care Product Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.58% & 4.01% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018–2025

· Face cream market has been the largest revenue contributor to the global skincare product market as compared to other products. Anti-aging cream is the major demand generator for face cream segment and expected to grow at the CAGR of over 4.78% by value and at the CAGR of 4.43% by volume during the forecast period, 2018–2025

· Global skincare product market from various distribution channels is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% over the period of 2018–2025. Supermarkets also constitutes of 2% of total global skincare market 2017

· North America Skincare product market is highly dominated with technology driven products and is expected to propel at a CAGR over 3.89% by value and at a CAGR over 2.60% by volume during the forecast period, 2018–2025

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global skincare product market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The global skincare product market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are L’Oreal S.A, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf A.G, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd, Procter & Gamble Co, Revlon Inc.

