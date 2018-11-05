Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $ 9 Billion by 2027

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 9 billion by 2027, backed by growing ground and surface water pollution. Moreover, huge demand for pure water in various manufacturing and processing industries such as power & energy and pharmaceuticals is expected to have a positive impact on the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3551

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Ecolab Europe GmbH, Kurita Europe GmbH, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, SUEZ SA and Solenis Switzerland GmbH are some of the major players in the market. Coagulants & flocculants segment dominates Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, owing to their higher efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Scarcity of freshwater resources across Europe is expected to fuel the demand for wastewater treatment chemicals market, predominantly in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities.

“Owing to rising groundwater pollution by radioactive compounds and soil leaching in Germany, the country accounted for the largest share in Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2017. Germany uses almost one-fourth of its available water resources, of which close to 4% is used just for human consumption. To meet the highest standards set by the European Union, the country is working to treat nearly all the wastewater, thereby boosting demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 7 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/europe-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/3551.html

“Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of the Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Europe water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.