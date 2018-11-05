List & Label 24 released

Constance/Germany, 11/05/2018 — After almost one year of intensive development, software provider combit is releasing Version 24 of its reporting tool List & Label. Once again, its performance has been significantly improved. The extensions in the Report Designer, which can be passed on free of charge, are useful not only for software developers who can integrate List & Label into their applications, but for users as well. The Designer was not only simplified, but upgraded with the integration of Rscript, which offers almost unlimited visualization options for diagrams. The scripting language Rscript specializes in statistical computations and graphs and can be expanded through numerous packages which are available online. “My personal favorite of the new version is the option of creating crosstabs via drag & drop and to then convert them directly into charts – and vice-versa”, explains Jochen Bartlau, Managing Director and Head of Development List & Label. “Both forms of presentation have much in common regarding the underlying data – this way, users do not have to do the work twice when creating reports.”

The Report Server, which is supplied free of charge in the Enterprise Edition since version 23, also profits from various innovations. Software developers can use it to provide their customers with a ready-to-install and ready-to-use server-based reporting solution along with their own application without any programming effort. “We were able to take into account many of our customers’ requests for the new version. And I am certain they will be quite happy about it”, stated Alexander Horak, Head of Development combit Report Server. “In addition, the new native apps for iOS and Android enable the user to access their Report Server installation from almost any device, resulting in quick loading times and efficient bandwidth use.”

All the details of the new version can be found online at:

www.combit.com/reporting-tool/report-generator-list-label-new-version/

List & Label 24 is available as Standard Edition from EUR 774 EUR and as upgrade from EUR 464. The Subscription Editions start at EUR 1428 (incl. VAT). A subscription includes service packs, feature updates during the year, upgrades to major releases, and a support flat rate. A free, fully functional 30-day trial version is available for download: www.combit.com/reporting-tool/trial/

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW VERSION

Enhanced Performance

List & Label’s processing speed was boosted significantly. In list projects, 20% higher speeds are achieved on average, regardless of the data source or development environment. Even greater performance improvements are achievable with ADO .NET when large numbers of 1:1 relations are employed.

Creating a Crosstab via Drag and Drop

Users can now create both tables and crosstabs simply by dragging fields to their workspace. This is a very intuitive way to build a basic crosstab that can be edited later.

Converting Crosstabs to Charts and Vice Versa

In terms of underlying data, crosstabs and charts have much in common. In reports, a chart is often included with a crosstab to visualize the data. This can now be performed directly from within the object window or ribbon. It is also possible to convert charts into crosstabs.

Find and Replace

The Designer now provides a powerful find and replace function. It enables developers and users to quickly and easily update reports to changes of file names, tables, variables etc.

Expandable Regions for Groups

Users can intuitively drilldown within grouped lists by expanding and collapsing selected regions. This feature is available in the preview and in the HTML5 viewer.

Support for .NET Standard 2.0

The new Web Assembly supports .NET Standard 2.0, which means List & Label can now be integrated into the latest ASP.NET MVC Core applications.

Drilldown Support in the HTML5 Viewer

Drilldown in charts has long been possible in desktop applications. Now we have introduced this functionality to Web Reporting. Active link areas can be added to chart segments, and users simply click to access the underlying data.

SVG-Format Charts in the HTML5 Viewer

In browsers and when exporting to XHTML, all charts, shapefiles (e.g. for geovisualization) and barcodes are now rendered in SVG format. This means that despite small file sizes, image quality is excellent, even when zoomed.

Rscript for Additional Charts

List & Label already offers a wide variety of charts. But data can be represented in countless ways, and combit has connected Rscript to List & Label to offer an even greater choice. Rscript is an established language for statistical computing and graphics that supports visualization of virtually any kind. This extends List & Label’s existing report-layout and data-access options to include the huge range of charts and graphics provided by Rscript.

Embedded Export Formats

Export Formats can be embedded in preview files for later export to Microsoft Excel and Word, MHTML and XHTML – in addition to PDF and the graphics formats that LL already offers. It lets users open the preview file in the free List & Label viewer and export to the specified formats.

Parametrized Data Sources

Thanks to parametrized data sources, List & Label’s powerful filtering options can now be used anywhere. This feature lets you combine data-source parameters with actual report

parameters in the Designer. As a result, the parameters of a stored procedure, for example, can be employed as report parameters. The feature is also available for REST and JSON in the Report Server.

Seamless Refresh for Preview

E.g. for drilldown and other interactive preview features, the preview is now seamlessly refreshed when new content has been generated.

Preview Tailored to Application

A variety of settings allows software developers to tailor the preview to their application’s look & feel. Colors and shading can be changed, plus the selection frame and how page numbers are displayed.

Country Flags

With the new CountryFlag function an SVG graphic of the required country flag can be created anywhere in a report.

Nested Tabels

Nested tables are now supported in group headers and header lines. Users can include data in group headers quickly and easily from a sub-table. In header lines, this feature is limited to static content.

Preview From Individual Pages

The preview can now be broken down into preferred page ranges. Afterwards users can recombine resulting individual files in any order, enabling entirely new ways to restructure an existing report on the fly.

Web Designer: Custom Objects/Functions

Developers can add custom designer functions and designer objects to the Web Designer configuration on the server. They are then available to clients (also possible for the Report Server). This means the Web Designer– just like the classic Desktop Designer – can be extended as needed.

Animations for XHTML Export

Most objects now have an HTML animation property. This enables animation of objects displayed in the browser in a similar way to that possible in the preview window. Simply select one of the nine available animation types and specify the delay and duration. This feature is also available in the Report Server.

Requested Features in the Ad-hoc Designer

– The option “Instantly refresh preview when changes are made” can be selected to update the preview as soon as the layout has been modified.

– For rapid preview generation with extensive data sources, the quantity of data can be restricted by selecting “Limit data volume for faster preview display”.

– Another improvement: you can now select your preferred format for the output date.

Report Server: New Actions for Scheduled Reports

In addition to distribution by email, via FTP or Microsoft SharePoint, scheduled reports can now be uploaded to Google Drive, Dropbox, or Microsoft OneDrive.

Report Server: Native Apps for iOS and Android

The new Report Server apps (to be available from App Store resp. Play Store) allows access to key Report Server functions natively on almost any mobile device. The app loads faster than the complete browser-based user interface, and uses very little bandwidth. Currently Android, iOS and Windows are supported.

LIST & LABEL PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Thousands of development teams and millions of end users worldwide trust in the award winning List & Label report generator. With List & Label software developers extend their applications with powerful reporting functions and have access to every kind of data processing and data exchange, in classic applications as well as in web reporting or in the cloud. In comparison to other report generators, List & Label offers the greatest flexibility in terms of the types of data that can be evaluated, the supported programming languages and the number of export and barcode formats. The designer is available in several languages and can be integrated into the application without additional license fees. This also allows end users to create reports. The reporting component List & Label from the German software manufacturer combit is available in German and English and is available in three editions. Subscription variants also include feature updates and a support flat rate.

www.combit.com/reporting-tool/