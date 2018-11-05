South America Bakery Market Size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the Report “South America Bakery Market: By Type (Baked Goods, Biscuits and Breakfast Cereals); By Category (Fresh and Frozen); By Distribution Channels (Retailers, Artisan Bakers and Catering); ByForecast-(2018-2023),” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by larger distribution network and popularity of flavored baked foods.

The bakery industry is in the growth stage of its life cycle. The bakery industry has overtook the wider food service segment over the past decade and has spurred over the past five years. Bakery Industry profitability will improve at an average rate over the next years as the cost of primary ingredients stabilizes.

Brazil, Argentina and Chile witnessing with strongest growth in the South America Bakery Market

With a market share of 40%, the European region is the largest market concerning in bakery products consumption market. The survey on individual regions states that South America is currently growing in the market, the countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile are the most attractive entry markets. The growing population is a vital reason behind the huge adoption of bakery products in the countries mentioned above. The multiple channels and the popularity of various flavoured baked foods are expected to help the market grow at a good pace. The products launch and acquirements with small players have been strong business strategies in these regions.

Selected Type and Distribution Channel Analysis Done in the Full Report

With regard to product type the bakery market is classified into baked goods, breakfast cereals, and biscuits. Baked goods are further classified into breads and rolls, basked deserts, pastries and pizzas, where the bread rolls have occupied the largest share for around 45% of the demand. Morning goods otherwise known as breakfast cereals are the followed market continuing to grow at an average pace. The distribution channel is divided into catering and industrial, retail and artisan bakers. The retail segment is divided into convenience stores, in-stores bakeries and supermarkets & hypermarkets. The finding say retail market accounted for the maximum share in 2017, and is estimated to continue throughout the forecasting period.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• Low fats, organic baked and multigrain products are the innovative product changes that are expected to deliver wide range of products to drive the whole food industry.

• The bakery industry is heating up as consumers become more involved in moderately priced and high quality offerings. The market is expected to surge ahead and outperform the overall food service sector, driven largely by changing consumer preferences.

• Growing demand for change of taste for food, has created opportunity for operators to add more stores and consumer awareness of this moderately new segment increased within the food sector, industry revenue is expected to rise.

To access the full report, click the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/8523/south-america-bakery-market.html

Key players of the South America Bakery Market

Fabrica Nacional de Grasas S.A., General Mills Inc., Europastry, S.A., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V., Aryzta AG, Kellogg Company are the companies analyzed to the leading player in the South America Bakery Market. These companies hold significant share in the industry, where as the rest of the market shares are held by the regional and local manufacturers. General Mills Inc., is known for its innovative products and brands like Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Green Giant, Nature Valley, and Haagen-Dazs. Grupo Bimbo is an important player in snacks having strong acquisitions with brands like The Rusktik Bakery, Tia Rosa, Sanissimo, Little Bites, Marinela and Oroweat. The rapid expansion and introduction of new bakery products and strategic acquisitions will complete the ideal sales equations.

The South America Bakery Market report is segmented as below:

A. South America Bakery Market: By Type

1. Baked Goods

I. Baked Desserts

II. Breads & Rolls

III. Cakes & Pastries

IV. Pizzas

2. Breakfast Cereals

I. Hot Cereals

II. Ready-to-Eat Cereals

3. Biscuits

I. Savory Biscuits & Crackers

II. Sweet Biscuits

III. Others

B. South America Bakery Market – By Category

1. Fresh Bakery Products

2. Frozen Bakery Products

C. South America Bakery Market: By Distribution Channel

1. Retail

I. Supermarkets

II. Convenience Stores

III. Discounters

IV. Bakery outlets

2. Artisan Bakers

3. Catering

D. South America Bakery Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

E. South America Bakery Market Entropy

F. Manufacturers Citied/Interviewed

1. Europastry, S.A.

2. Aryzta AG

3. Kellogg Company

4. Associated British Foods PLC

5. Conagra Brands, Inc.

6. Vandemoortele NV

7. Lantmannen Unibake International

What can you expect from the report?

The South America Bakery Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.