Hero Homes Sector 104 Gurgaon – Luxurious 2/3 BHK Apartments

brought to you by Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd, the real estate arm of Hero Group, one of the most anticipated corporate giants. Hero Homes Sector 104 is going to offer world-class 2BHK and 3BHK lavish and ultra-modern flats on Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon. All of the apartments are available with semi-furnished rooms, modular kitchen, designer interior, and modern art. There are several specifications to delight you always and make you fall in love with the serene residential project at the ideal location. In addition, Hero Homes Sector 104 is well equipped with all modern amenities like 20000 sq. ft. clubhouse, gaming zone, gymnasium, 3-tier security, power backup, 80% open space, swimming pools and even more.

Hero Homes Dwarka Expressway is fully covered by lush green environment. It will make you feel amazed in the lap of nature. A lot of best and luxury projects like Emerald Bay, ATS Triumph, Godrej Summit, one Indiabulls, Ansal Town, and Indiabulls Corporate office are located in the proximity to this project. You can access all of the facilities in close proximity of the project. In addition, it is also closely located to major localities like proposed ISBT, IGI airport, railway station, metro station and NH8 in just few minutes of drive from this project.

Key Specifications in Hero Homes

• Acrylic Emulsion Paint in living rooms

• Vitrified tile flooring in all rooms

• Oil distemper in master bedroom

• Laminated wooden flooring in master bedroom

• Integrated wardrobes in master bedroom

• Three high speed lifts in each tower

• Modular kitchen with imported cabinets

• Dado Tiles up to counter height in kitchen

• Ceramic tiles in dado around 7 ft. and oil distemper in toilets

• Anti-skid ceramic tiles in toilets

• External textured paint in balconies

• First-class seasoned hardwood door frame and flush door with lamination on kitchen and master bedroom

• Seasoned hardwood door frame in living room with polished veneer designer flush door

• PVC Conduits with FRLS copper wiring, socket and modular switch for electric fittings

• UPVC sliding doors in all balconies

• UPVC 3-track frame windows

Major Amenities

• Outdoor and Indoor gaming zone

• Swimming pool

• Community centre

• Crèche area

• Lush green and landscaped garden

• Huge and modern clubhouse

• Café

• Intercom facility

• Meditation and yoga deck

• Basketball and badminton court

• 24×7 CCTV surveillance

• Well-equipped gym and open gym

• Open and covered parking

• High-end fire safety system

• 24×7 water supply and power backup

