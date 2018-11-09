Software as a Service Market – Global Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2022

Market Scenario:

Software as a Service Market is a delivery model of software’s through cloud in which software and all the associated data’s are hosted centrally and accessed by clients through web browser. The concept of Software as a Service Market allows the users to access the all components and feature of a software on subscription model and not without licensing the product. In other words it is an on-demand software which provides remote access of software to theirs users over the internet. Growing IT industry and high demand for software for data management and analysis in various domains is leading to the growth of Software as a Service Market. SaaS offers various features such as low cost, speed deployment, customization and control over the data among others. Licensing a software incur heavy cost as well as an expert to monitor and operate. SaaS provides the feature of easy accessibility with speed deployment and various customization which makes this easier to operate. The global market of Software as a Service Market is estimated to grow at US ~$117 billion by the end of forecast period with compound annual growth rate of ~21%.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2003

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Software as a Service Market are- Salesforce (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Concur Technologies (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Medidata Solutions (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Zuora (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The Software as a Service Market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Deployment – Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Community Cloud.

– Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Community Cloud. By End User – SMEs and Large Enterprises among others

– SMEs and Large Enterprises among others By Industry– IT & Telecommunication, Entertainment, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Software as a Service Market due to various factors such as- presence of global players is giving competitive advantage to North American countries, rich entertainment industry and high adoption of on-demand software among others. Besides, U.S. has emerged as technologically advanced country which is also helping the growth of Software as a Service Market. Europe stands as second biggest market for SaaS. Countries such as U.K., Germany, France and Italy which falls under umbrella of developed countries are generating heavy demand for on-demand software for various industries. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. Growing economy of countries, new government policies in order to promote startups and global attention to the business environment are some of the major factor which is driving the market of SaaS in Asia-Pacific.

Intended Audience

Software developers

Government Agencies

On-Demand Software providers

Cloud service providers

Cloud computing companies

Research Institutes & Universities

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/software-as-a-service-market-2003

Table Of Contents

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET: BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET: BY INDUSTRY (%)

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET: BY REGION

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY (%)

FIGURE 11 NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COUNTRIES (%)

FIGURE 12 EUROPE SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 13 EUROPE SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 14 EUROPE SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY (%)

FIGURE 16 EUROPE SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COUNTRIES (%)

FIGURE 17 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 18 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER (%)

FIGURE 19 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY (%)

FIGURE 21 ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COUNTRIES (%)

FIGURE 22 ROW SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/software-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com