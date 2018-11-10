foodcloud.in launches iOS app, making ordering from home chefs easier.

India, 1st October, 2018: With the aim of supporting the growing trend of homepreneurs, FoodCloud aggregates home chefs, most of whom are women, and enables them to earn a livelihood from the comfort of their home. For customers, FoodCloud is the only place where they can order delicious homemade food that is fresh and tastes authentic. Our chefs serve more than 35 different cuisines in Delhi NCR and Kolkata. The success of the web platform and customer feedback prompted the team to release an iOS app to help customers access delicious food with greater ease!

When hunger strikes, customers usually have three options; eating out at a restaurant, which is expensive, eating fast food, which is unhealthy; or cooking at home, which requires time, skill or infrastructure to afford or accommodate a cook. FoodCloud has a solution for the growing progressive population in India which is health conscious and always on the move. FoodCloud’s home chefs prepare fresh and authentic home cooked meals from over 35 different cuisines across Delhi NCR & Kolkata. The home chefs are equipped to serve different types of customer needs like daily meals, preservative free snacks, gifting, corporate meal plans as well as small party catering.

For chefs, FoodCloud is the best option for earning an income from the comfort of their homes. The platform is user friendly, keeping in mind that majority of the chefs are homemakers who may not be completely tech enabled. For many of their chefs, cooking is their most marketable skill which they can use to earn supplemental incomes for their families while continuing to fulfill their other responsibilities. The chefs are not required to maintain any inventories or invest in any significant start-up costs to launch their home business. FoodCloud further enables them by providing them services like payment facilitation, logistics as well as ancillary services like providing them packaging, FSSAI training etc.

FoodCloud’s newly launched iOS app is aimed at providing customers a quicker way of discovering these talented home chefs near them and making healthier, more sustainable food choices. The key features of the app are a clutter free design, easy check out and many quick search options that showcase the platform’s best performers.

The app is free to download and customers have multiple payment options including cash on delivery for the food they order. In the coming months, many upgrades are planned for the app, including customisable subscriptions for daily meals and preservative free munchies, improved UI for party orders etc.

FoodCloud’s CEO, Vedant Kanoi, is currently a part of The Entrepreneur’s Organizations Accelerator program. In 2017, the company was accepted into SOSV’s prestigious global accelerator Food-X in New York City. In 2016, Co-Founder Sanjhi Rajgarhia was inducted into the League of Iconic Entrepreneurs by the ALL All Ladies League. FoodCloud is also part of the Prime Minister’s Startup India Program and was also selected for Facebook’s program for promising startups. Over the years, FoodCloud has also received many press mentions.

Thanks

Team FoodCloud!

Website Link: www.foodcloud.in

App Store Link: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/foodcloud-in/id1165719906?mt=8