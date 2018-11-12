Semiconductor Machinery Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

The Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing industry produces equipment necessary for the production of semiconductors and underakes activities such as wafer processing and packaging. The industry is characteristically volatileand manufacturers have had difficulty amid international competition and the necessity to constantly improve technology.

Improving demand for electronics has renewed capital investments in machinery. Over the next five yearsdownstream manufacturing will be progressively offshored to take advantage of the significant market potential for electronics in Asia.

This report studies the Semiconductor Machinery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Semiconductor Machinery market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing industry produces capital equipment used to manufacture semiconductorsincluding wafer-processing equipmentsurface mount machinery and photolithography. Industry demand is largely dependent on capital expenditure in downstream semiconductor productionwhich isin turndependent on demand for electronic goodsincluding laptops and smartphones.

Alsosimilar to other electronics manufacturing industriesinternational trade and competitionin addition to technological shiftsgreatly influence industry performance.Over the five years to 2018machinery manufacturers have experienced trends that have contributed to high revenue volatility.

The global Semiconductor Machinery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Semiconductor Machinery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ASML

Applied Materials

Tokyo Electron

KLA-Tencor

Advantest

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water Processing Equipment

Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication

Electronic

Industrial

Medical

