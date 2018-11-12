White Cement Market Strategic Assessment of Emerging Technologies by 2025

Based on property, white cement is similar to gray cement. However, it exhibits high degree of whiteness. Substantial modification is carried out during the manufacturing of cement to obtain white colored cement. Metal oxides such as manganese and primarily iron that influence the degree of whiteness of the cement are added during the manufacture of white cement. White cement exhibits excellent esthetic, decorative, and hydraulic binding properties. It is used in various industries due to its high compressive strength.

The white cement market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the white cement market can be divided into white masonry cement, white Portland cement, and others. White masonry cement is mixed with masonry grade sand to produce mortar for usage in brick, block, and stone masonry construction. Portland cement is manufactured using chalk and clay. It hardens quickly when in contact with water. Other types of white cement are calcium aluminate cement and calcium sulfoaluminate cement. White cement is used in building and construction activities. It is combined with inorganic pigments that tend to produce bright colored concrete and mortar. The ability of white cement to be cast in any shape makes it ideal for usage in monuments, sculptures, and restoration of archeological sites. Based on end-user, the white cement market can be segregated into residential, industrial, and commercial. White cement is widely used for construction purposes in the residential industry. It is also employed in the development of infrastructure.

White cement is subjected to cracking is a key factor hampering the white cement market. High cost of production vis-à-vis gray cement is also one of the restraints of the white cement market. New advancements with improved technologies are emerging in order to lower the cost of white cement.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37379

In terms of geography, countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and Australia are the leading markets for white cement due to rapid industrialization. The white cement market in China is expected to expand substantially owing to its sheer size as well as growth in the construction industry. Countries in Europe such as France, Germany, and Italy strongly rely on white cement for the construction of concrete buildings. North America is the major region in terms of demand for white cement due to the U.S. Government’s policy to refurbish its infrastructure plans. Demand for white cement is anticipated to rise in countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil due to the rapid urbanization. Africa is also estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the white cement market in the next few years.

Key players operating in the white cement market include Cementir Holding, Birla White (UltraTech), JK Cement, Cemex, Federal White Cement, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Saveh White Cement Company, Cimsa Cimento, and Ras Al-Khaimah Company. These companies invest significantly in R&D activities to develop and enhance advanced products to meet market demand.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com