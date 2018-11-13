Avail PNJ5 Services To Successfully Fulfil The Eb-5 Immigration Process

Those who are disappointed in not getting the green card for their permanent residency in the United States has one more opportunity to become the citizens of the USA. Yes, eb-5 immigrant investor program opens door to obtain the US green card for the applicants who are ready to create jobs in US through their investment. You can check out with PNJ5 for a consultation about this eb-5 immigration process so that you can become a potential applicant for the US citizenship and gain one not just for you but also your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 years. This is surely the fastest way to obtain a green card in US by becoming an entrepreneur and creating at least 10 jobs through your investment to become the prospective green card applicant and obtain one by meeting the necessary requirements. By getting the green card you surely can enjoy many benefits like lowering costs on education for your children by having access to public schools and universities and also to live and retire in any place across US irrespective of your investment location under the EB-5 program.

The PNJ5 helps you invest in the projects that are within the guidelines of the EB-5 immigrant investor program minimizing investor risk and at the same time safeguarding your interests for the EB-5 immigrant program. The PNJ5 has lot of experience in the real estate projects and they can select the right project for your EB-5 investor program along with compliance to all the USCIS regulations and also offer you live reports on project investments to meet the EB-5 requirements. The company helps you right from your application for the EB-5 immigrant program to understand every step in the process like the benefits of the EB-5 program, EB-5 processing time, EB-5 regional centre investment information, how to mitigate risks in EB-5 project, the key requirements that should be met in the EB-5 program, minimum capital requirements, creating new jobs in US, background check and other formalities that you need to meet. PNJ5 is in fact your one stop shop for understanding the eb-5 immigration process who also extend their immigration attorney assistance to ensure 100% success to not only choose the eb-5 project but also overcome any problems in this process.

The PNJ5 team are highly qualified and experienced in helping out the eb-5 investors and you too can surely avail their services and ensure that everything is in place for your eb-5 immigrant investor program and obtain the green card.

Professional and friendly guidance on the EB-5 immigrant investor process from Pnj5. The EB-5 Employment-Based Immigration Fifth Preference or more commonly referred to as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program USA was established under the Immigration Act of 1990.For more details please visit our website http://www.pnj5.com/eb-5-program/

