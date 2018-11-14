Body Fat Measurement Market 2025 – Global Market Growth, Trends, Share and Demands Research Report

13 November 2018 – Global Body Fat Measurement Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the near future. In childhood and adolescence stage, the body shows a balanced growth of different body parts namely skeletal muscle, fat, bone and viscera. Obesity comprises a body weight combined with a disproportion among these components with a higher proportion of body fat. Age & sex specific BMI percentile values are much easy to calculate and is significantly correlated with the body fat percentage, particularly for high BMI values. Despite, in clinical practice, it may be much useful to integrate age and sex-specific BMI values with a body fat assessment capable of determining a high degree of adiposity to evade classification of individuals whose high BMI characteristically is relatively greater fat-free mass or an athletic build identical to obese.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Body Fat Measurement market include rising prevalence of obesity and the need to control body weight and body fat levels. Also, factors such as technological advancements and rising awareness pertaining to body weight and rise in acceptance of fitness trainings

Based on segmentation by product, Body Fat Measurement Industry includes bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, plethysmography, air displacement, hydrostatic weighing, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA). DEXA is expected to dominate the market segment owing to rise in bone densitometers to analyze body composition for fat and lean mass composition.

Based on geographical segmentation, Body Fat Measurement market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market is expected to grow in the forthcoming years owing to growing prevalence of obesity and rise in trend of fitness training. APAC market is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to presence of body fat analyzers manufacturers. The key players in the Body Fat Measurement market includes Omron HCB, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Inbody Co. Ltd., and Beurer GmbH.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Body Fat Measurement in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Body Fat Measurement market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE Healthcare

Exertech

Beurer GmbH

Tanita Corporation

Inbody Co. Ltd.

L’Accessorio Nucleare S.r.l. (l’acn)

he Diagnostic Medical Systems (DMS) Group

Hologic, Inc.

COSMED S.r.l.

AccuFitness LLC.

Jawon Medical

OMRON Global

